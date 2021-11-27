Wayne County Financial Committee meeting, Nov. 9. 2021

Wayne County Committee Meetings

Finance Committee - Nov. 9, 2021

Minutes from the October 12th Committee meeting were approved as written.

Mr. Groat made a motion the Committee enter into executive session with Mrs. Kalinski to discuss a personnel matter at 8:40 a.m. Mrs. Bender second. Carried. The regular meeting resumed at 9:02 a.m. Supervisor Miller left the meeting at 9:02 a.m.

The monthly report for the Information Technology (IT) Department was distributed with the agenda. Staff are developing a countywide training curriculum for the MUNIS financial system, working on expanding the County’s security platform and on a document imaging-shared services project. Phone system upgrades continues. Staff continue work on the Sheriff/911 shift schedule rollout; they assisted with the conversion of the County Clerk’s Records Management database to Laserfische. Staff are also working on multifactor authentication for financial and medical departments and enhancing security at the Board of Elections.

The agenda included the monthly activities report for the Audit Department. Staff reviewed 1,500 invoices, denying payment of four. Responses were received by nine vendors for the Business Associate Audit. County Departments were made aware of changes made last month to the County’s Travel Policy and they were provided with copies of new forms for travel. Mr. Groat asked if there would be an audit performed when the new Sheriff takes over in January. Mr. House stated the need for this to take place; he will recommend this to the new Sheriff.

Ms. Scott noted Mr. Schmitt and Mr. House also reviewed the management letter. Some of the recommendations listed have already been corrected; however, will not appear until the 2021 audit. Ms. Scott will be working with the County Treasurer and County Administration to get the items listed in the management letter addressed.

The monthly activities report for the Real Property Tax Office was reviewed.

A list showing the number of properties transfers on a daily count was included with the agenda. Property sales in 2021 have been extremely high.

Staff continue work to clean-up old bank code files in an effort to lessen problems with the upcoming Town/County tax bill cycle.

Ms. Ambroz is involved in the County’s effort to convert the current Auto CAD Information System into a GIS format. She met with Government Operations Committee last week to explain the importance of having a GIS Manager/Coordinator as the GIS system is developed. Supervisors on that Committee thought the project, and position, are needed and should be moved upon. The Human Resource Office is in the process of developing a job application for the position. Mr. House said he would like to put through a transmittal to create and fill the GIS Manager/Coordinator position at the January Board meeting. Ms. Ambroz noted all County offices, municipalities and agencies will use the GIS system.

Ms. Ambroz presented a transmittal requesting authorization to advertise for sealed bids for the sale of County property located on Limekin Road in Huron. The highest bidder at the County’s Tax Foreclosure Auction defaulted on the deposit for the property. Approved 5-0.

Mr. Sams and Mr. Blake gave a brief presentation on the 2022 County budget. The proposed budget has appropriations of $207 million, an 11% increase from this year. Revenues of $165 million, a 17% increase from this year.

A tax Levy of $44 million, a 3.2% increase from this year; the tax levy does not exceed the State tax cap. There are no moneys coming from the General Fund to support the budget.

The top consumers of the budget are Social Services at $41 million, Public Safety at $33 million, General Government at $26 million, Public Health and Mental Health at $25.5 million and Nursing Home Enterprise at $24 million. The budget includes appropriations of $2.1 million in equipment and capital projects, $8.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, a $1.4 million increase in distribution of sales tax to towns and villages and $800,000 to pay for increased Social Services mandates.

The budget reflects a tax rate of $7.17, a decrease of 35 cents or 4.6%, from this year. Mr. Sams stated the increase in property assessment made it possible to lower the rate; Wayne County assessed property values increased to $6.1 billion in 2021 an increase of over 8%.

Mr. Sams presented a chart showing how the County tax levy increased while the tax rate decreased over the last three years.

There was $57 million in the 2020 unassigned audited fund balance, at this time there is $54.5 million in unassigned fund balance.

Mr. Blake said this year’s budget is taking advantage of the budget surplus and utilizing it to beef-up the County reserve for future projects.

Mr. House stated there are 44 new positions in the 2022 budget, 30 of the positions are fully grant funded. In 2021 there were 81 County positions eliminated from the budget. If grants are tracked to make sure funding remains in place to maintain staff was questioned.

Mr. Humbert stated the Land Bank has been busy on selling properties and obtaining the necessary paperwork to conduct demolitions. An offer was received for the RANDO property in Macedon. Two new members will fill vacancies on the Land Bank Board and be appointed in December.

The Treasurer’s monthly activities report was included with the agenda.

Mr. Schmitt said a request will be made to rescind last month’s Resolution to appropriate $975,000 to the Land Bank as net proceeds of the County’s Tax Foreclosure Sale.

There have been additional expenses related to the foreclosure process that need to be taken from the appropriation. He will work out the necessary numbers and have a transmittal prepared for the December Committee meeting.

Mr. Schmitt reviewed the sales tax taxable sales report. Sales tax remains high, automobile dealers continue to report the highest taxable sales; however, in the second quarter gasoline sales earned the second place in sales tax revenue and electronic shopping the third. Mr. Schmitt stated the high cost of gasoline has resulted in higher sales tax. The taxable sales report also show how electronic shopping has increased to be one of the top three sales tax contributors in the County.

Mrs. Bender made a motion the Committee enter into executive session with Mr. Schmitt and Mr. Connors at 10:10 a.m. to discuss litigation, Mr. VanLaeken second. The meeting resumed at 10:28 a.m. A transmittal was presented requesting authorization to negotiate a settlement of claim for no more than $72,288 to Reliant Community Credit Union regarding a mortgage they held on a foreclosed property. Approved 5-0.

The meeting adjourned at 10:32 a.m. The next meeting of the Finance Committee is scheduled for Tuesday, December 14th at 8:30 a.m.