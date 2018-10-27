Wayne County Gov. Ops Committee meeting 10/223/18

MINUTES

GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS COMMITTEE

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 10:00 a.m.

Present: Supervisors Crane, Chatfield, Spickerman, Verkey, Manktelow and Groat, County Administrator Rick House, Fiscal Assistant Ken Blake, County Auditor Patrick Schmitt, County Clerk Mike Jankowski, Human Resource Officer Charles Dye, Board of Elections Commissioners Mark Alquist and John Zornow, Compliance Officer Patti Marini and County Attorney Dan Connors.

The Committee reviewed the following budgets:

Legislative Board: Personal services up 1.8% to $323,766, equipment $6,000, contractual expenses down 22% to $84,802, fringe benefits up 10.3% to $84,194. County cost down slightly to $498,782. The budget includes a 2% increase in salaries for the 15 Supervisors and the Chairman of the Board. Manktelow questioned why salary increases are included in this budget, while other County budgets do not include salary increases. He would like to see consistency in budgets; and prefers to see salary increases included. Mr. Blake said managerial/confidential salaries could be viewed in Board resolutions. Mr. Spickerman said placing estimated salary increase in budgets will make Union negotiations difficult. Mr. House agreed with this statement. Supervisors discussed their salary increase for the coming year and if a multi-year salary increase should be put in place for Supervisors. It was agreed a resolution would come before this Committee next month to increase their salaries over a multi-year period. Details of the content of the resolution will be discussed at that meeting. The budget includes $6,000 for new chairs in the Supervisor’s conference room.

Legislative Clerk: Personal services up 3.8% to $53,164, contractual services up 13% to $24,003, fringe benefits down slightly to $22,954. County cost up 4.7% to $100,121.

County Administration: Personal services down 21.7% to $249,201, equipment $18,000 contractual expenses down 3.2% to $25,316, fringe benefit up nearly 17% to $145,189. County cost down 6.6% to $437,706. The position of Management Assistant has been eliminated from this budget. The budget includes the purchase of a vehicle for the County Administrator. House said succession planning needs to occur for his Office and the County Auditor’s Office. Mr. Chatfield questioned if the County has given consideration to establishing a vehicle reserve account, so budgets are not so greatly changed in when they are purchasing a vehicle. Mr. House said this could be looked into.

Undistributed Postage: County cost remains at $14,436.

Printing Department:There is no County cost for operation of this $18,000 budget.

County Officers Association: County cost up 3% to $11,385.

Historical Society: County appropriation remains at $19,000.

County Clerk: Revenues up 5.5% to $1,916,800, personal services up 1% to $661,835, equipment up substantially to $463,270, contractual expenses up 7.6% to $261,618, fringe benefits down 6.3% to $301,604. County cost down 61.2% to $228,473. Jankowski reported revenues are anticipated to be over budget this year. The budget includes funding for equipment of the Countywide scanning project. The cost of this equipment is budgeted over three years. The budget also includes the cost of a filing cabinet, time clock and software maintenance contracts. Salary increases were not included in the budget presented today.

County Historian: Revenue down 7.4%, personal services the same at $43,083, equipment $1,220, contractual expenses down 26.4% to $26,725, fringe benefits remain at $10,211. County cost down 9.4% to $78,739. The County Historian’s salary was set by Board resolution earlier in the month. This budget does not include any revenue from a Hoffman Foundation Grant; as it is not known if that funding will be received. The budget includes the purchase of a map cabinet and portable laptop. Manktelow again reiterated his desire to have all salaries included in budget presentations. Mr. Blake said he could place all managerial/confidential approved 2019 salaries into the budget prior to it being finalized; however, this would be time consuming. At this time a lump sum has been placed into the County’s contingency budget to be utilized for salary expenses. Mr. Manktelow said he does not feel it is a fair comparison between budgets when some contain 2019 salaries and others do not.

County Attorney: Personal services up 4.1% to $273,553, contractual expenses down 2.6% to $123,900, fringe benefits up 4.5% to $107,859. County cost up 2.4% to $505,312. Connors noted the car expense budget line of $500 should be reduced to $75, as expenses came out of that line eronesly during 2018. He then questioned why the $60,000 expenses for union contracts was in his budget; Mr. Connors was told this would be placed in the Human Resource budget for 2019. The Committee agreed to both these changes.

Judgement and Claims: County cost $75,000. Connors said this number is based on a projection of claims.

Liability and Causality Reserve: County cost remains at $50,000. Blake said a $25,000 revenue line for insurance recoveries could be removed from another budget and placed more accurately in this budget. It was agreed that would be done.

Board of Elections: Revenues $1,696, personal services up 2.5% to $234,505, contractual expenses down 12.5% to $408,002, fringe benefits up 3.3% to $101,711. County cost down 6.2% to $742,522. Operational cost of the Board of Elections is down in 2019 because there are no major elections taking place. House said he would like to work with Commissioners on a way to speed-up the reporting system for election results. Mr. Alquist said this could be done; however, it would be costly, as it would involve the purchase of additional computers and software.

Compliance: Personal services remains at $23,400, contractual expenses up 33.2% to $7,757, fringe benefits down slightly to $5,489. County cost up 5.4% to $36,655. The budget does not reflect the salary increased approved by the Board earlier in the month.

Human Resources: Revenues down 5% to $36,600, personal services down 1% to $334,130, contractual expenses up 1.5% to $63,504, fringe benefits down 3.5% to $118,080. County cost up 1.3% to $479,114. The budget includes a title change from Senior Payroll Clerk to Payroll Supervisor. This change would increase the employee’s salary from $35,500 to $48,000. Dye stated the individual is currently in a Civil Service position; the new position is managerial. He stated the need for all his Office employees to be in confidential/managerial positions. Mr. Manktelow again voiced his frustration about including this salary increase in the 2019 County budget, but not other salary increases. Supervisors questioned the large pay raise for the employee and how her duties have changed. Mr. Manktelow made a motion the Committee enter into executive session at 11:50 a.m. to discuss a personnel issue with Mr. Dye present, Mr. Chatfield second. The regular meeting resumed at 1:02 p.m.

Supervisors stated the position of Senior Payroll Clerk, at the appropriate salary for 2019, would be placed back into the Human Resource budget and the proposed position of Senior Payroll Clerk eliminated.

Cafeteria Plan: County cost $8,900.

Workers’ Compensation Plan: There is no County cost for operation of this $1,790,000 budget.

Workers’ Compensation Payments: The County will pay $1,790,000 for comp coverage during the coming year.