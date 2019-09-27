Wayne School Board meeting, Sept. 26, 2019

A regular meeting of the Wayne Central Board of Education was held on September 26, 2019 in the district office conference room. An executive session for the purpose of discussing a staff member’s performance began at 6:30 after which the regular meeting began at 7pm.

The first order of business was to amend the meeting’s agenda to add a resolution to amend the 2019-2020 instructional calendar.

Board member Pamela Pendleton informed the Board that she had attended the P-Tech ribbon cutting and opening explaining that it is a “beautiful facility,” and the kids love their school. Board member Dennis Landry reminded everyone that Friday September 27, 2019 is the last day for the Ride to School in a Fire Truck sign up. Board member Jennifer Schoene updated everyone on the success of the Back to School Bash saying that there was an awesome turnout and thanked the Board members for attending. Finally Kim Phillips reminded the Board that they all have an invitation to the high school’s Cabaret which will be held on Oct.4.

Kim Cox, Interim Superintendent of Schools, went over the district highlights. Cox spoke about the success of Homecoming, Drop the Axe, Open Houses, and the Back to School Bash.

Following Cox, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction, Joseph Siracuse, presented an overview to the Board of the 2019 academic outcomes. First reporting that Wayne Central’s Business First ranking is 13 out of 67 Rochester area districts, Siracuse reviewed the results of regents (86% proficiency overall for 2019), class of 2019 percent graduated (94%), college level courses passed by graduates (146 students earning 1 or more college credits), grades 3-8 Math proficiency (57% overall), and grades 3-8 ELA proficiency (51% overall). Following the presentation Schoene and Board President Steve Gallaher offered kudos to both Siracuse and the rest of the teachers.

Assistant Superintendent for Business Dan Driffill presented the board with information about both the internal and external audits. Both audits are complete. Driffill first went over the internal audit explaining that it was for risk assessment and control cycle focusing on the transportation department. The internal audit brought 8 recommendations and each has a corrective action in place. Driffill then reviewed the external audit conducted by Mengel Metzger Barr & Co which found no material weakness, and it was explained that for the first time in eight fiscal years they have a general fund operating surplus. There was 1 recommendation from the external audit and Driffill reports that a corrective action is in place.

The Board then moved into Board Business and the Consent Agenda approving the following motions: Select/appoint a delegate and alternate for NYSSBA conference- Kim Phillips volunteered and Dennis Landry offered to be the alternate, Adopt 2019-2020 Board Goals, Accept the Basic Financial Statement Audit Report, Approve External Audit Corrective Action Plan, Approve Internal Audit Corrective Action Plan, Amend the 2019-2020 Instructional Calendar as follows (to comply with New York State requirements that staff be allowed time to vote on election days)- Tuesday November 5, 2019 grades K-6 will have Parent Teacher Conferences and no school all day, and grades 7-12 will have a half day. November 7, 2019 will be a half day for grades K-6 and full day for grades 7-12.

Board member Ron Miller gave an update on the Audit Committee saying that the next meeting will be held October 10 at 5pm where they will discuss the review of the Charter. Board member Schoene then explained that the Policy Committee had their first meeting tonight and expect to have a first read on the October 10 for the Board. Schoene also said the next Policy Committee meeting will be November 7, 2019 at 5:30pm in the district office. Before adjourning the meeting at 7:56pm, President Gallaher commented that the Board had received a thank you letter from the last meeting and it was nice to hear back from the staff. He explained that he had attended the Wayne Central Education Foundation fundraiser last Saturday and that it was a good time. He said he hoped next year more people would attend.

By Amber Linson