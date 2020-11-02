WC Board of Supervisors October 28, 2020

The Board of Supervisors met pursuant to adjournment in the Supervisors’ Chambers of the Court House, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Chairman Miller presided. Prior to the presentation of Other Business items, Chairman Miller requested that County Administrator Rick House address the Board for an explanation for the board meeting.

Mr. House gave an overview to Board members on personnel changes at the County Nursing Home. he current Nursing Home Administrator, Denis Vinnik, tendered his resignation effective October 30th; and further explained that an administrator is needed at the Facility for a minimum of 16 hours a week to be in compliance with the State Department of Health. With this in mind, an Ad Hoc Selection Committee was appointed to fill the vacancy, both on a permanent and interim basis. Three applicants were interviewed by the selection committee for a permanent appointment for Nursing Home Administrator; however, the selected candidate cannot begin employment for four weeks. In order to continue operating until then, Mr. Vinnik has recommended that Michelle Riggs, Coordinator of Nurse Education and Infection Control, be appointed as the Interim Nursing Home Administrator until the permanent position is filled. Mr. House noted that, in order for the nursing home to continue to operate until the new Administrator begins, the Selection Committee is recommending to create and fill the position of Nursing Home Administrator Consultant for 16 hours per week to oversee the operations of the facility. The NYS Department of Health has approved both these recommendations, as it will fulfill set regulations and requirements in place.

Mr. House briefly reviewed the hourly rate of pay and expenses that will be paid for said consultant services and stressed that the Nursing Home has no other options at this point.

Ad Hoc Committee Chairperson Susie Jacobs commented that the selection committee did an excellent job, thanking everyone for the wonderful support in this process.

OTHER BUSINESS - The board agreed to put three (3) resolutions on the floor under Other Business.

RESOLUTION: The Nursing Home Administrator Denis Vinnik has submitted his letter of resignation, effective October 30, 2020; and pursuant to certified approval of the NYS Department of Health, David Denny, a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, has agreed to take on the role of Nursing Home Administrator Consultant, to oversee the functions of the Wayne County Nursing Home at sixteen (16) hours weekly at a rate of $125 hourly, plus compensation for mileage to and from the facility at .575 (2020 IRS adopted rate) per mile and one (1) nights lodging accommodations each week, to be reimbursed through the county’s voucher system; and the Board of Supervisors is desirous to implement this recommendation; the position of Nursing Home Administrator Consultant is hereby created and filled temporarily until a full time Nursing Home Administrator has been appointed; and be it further RESOLVED, that upon the appointment of the Nursing Home Administrator, said Nursing Home Administrator Consultant position will be abolished; and the County Treasurer is hereby authorized to make the following budget adjustments

E6000 NH Combined: $16,000 from 51101 NH Administrator, $16,000 to 51635 NH Administrator Consultant RESOLUTION ADOPTED

RESOLUTION: Nursing Home Administrator, Denis Vinnik has submitted his letter of resignation, effective October 30, 2020; and Michelle Riggs who currently holds the position of Coordinator of Nursing Training has been approved by the NYS Department of Health to be temporarily appointed as Interim Nursing Home Administrator with a Nursing Home Administrator Consultant overseeing all Nursing Home activities; the Board of Supervisors is desirous to implement this recommendation; the position of Interim Nursing Home Administrator is hereby created and filled temporarily until the appointment of a full time Nursing Home Administrator; and Michelle Riggs is hereby appointed to the position of Interim Nursing Home Administrator at a 10% increase, salary will be set at base rate of $76,820, rate of pay will return to regular rate of Coordinator of Nursing Training when a new Nursing Home Administrator is appointed.

RESOLUTION ADOPTED

RESOLUTION: Nursing Home Administrator, Denis Vinnik has submitted his letter of resignation, effective October 30, 2020; and pursuant to the adoption of Resolution No. 414-20, the recruitment for certain positions was authorized by the appointment of a Selection Committee, comprised of Supervisors Susie Jacobs, Scott Johnson, Richard Lasher, County Administrator Rick House and Human Resource Director Chris Kalinski, where they reviewed applications and conducted interviews with selected applicants; and the Selection Committee for the Nursing Home Administrator has recommended Jeffrey P. Stalker to the position of Nursing Home Administrator; and it is the desire of the Board of Supervisors to appoint Jeffrey P. Stalker to the position of Nursing Home Administrator; t Jeffrey P. Stalker is hereby appointed to the position of Nursing Home Administrator at a 2020 annual salary of $101,975, effective November 30, 2020.

RESOLUTION ADOPTED

Following the adoption of these resolutions, Mr. Vinnik took this opportunity to introduce the Coordinator of Nurse Education and Infection Control, Michelle Riggs, to the Board.

Prior to the conclusion of the meeting, Chairman Miller thanked Denis Vinnik for the dedicated work he has done over the past five years as Wayne County Nursing Home Administrator and wished him well in his future endeavor.

Chairman Miller reminded Board members of the upcoming Budget Public Hearing, scheduled for Tuesday, December 1st at 7 p.m., emphasizing that this will be an evening meeting.

The next scheduled meeting of the Board is Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.