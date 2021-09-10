Williamson Board meeting Sept 7, 2021

The regular meeting of the Williamson Town Board of the Town of Williamson was held in the Town Complex Court Room located at 6380 Route 21, Suite II, called to order at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, by Supervisor Verno with the Pledge of Allegiance. Supervisor Verno made a motion, seconded by Councilmember Gowan to accept the Consent

Agenda containing the following items:

a. previous minutes: August 10, 2021

b. presentation of the Town Clerk’s report

c. Supervisor’s report for July 2021

The motion was carried.

Councilmember Bixby made a motion, seconded by Councilmember Orbaker to direct the Town Clerk to advertise in the official Town paper the week of September 19th, 2021, to receive applications to serve on the Board of Assessment Review. Applications will be received until October 1st, 2021, at 4:00 pm. The motion was carried.

Councilmember Bixby made a motion, seconded by Councilmember Moll to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign a maintenance agreement with Postler & Jaeckle Corp. for the complex Aerco Boiler, heat pumps, circ. pump and air handling unit. The cost for this service agreement will be $3,144.00 annually for three years. The agreement’s term will be from October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2024. The motion was carried.

There was a discussion regarding the ability for the Town to do PILOT agreements for mixed use properties. A Local Law would need to be passed and it would need to be agreed upon with the school and county. Supervisor Verno will reach out to see if they are interested.

The Town Clerk presented copies of 2022 Tentative Budget to the Board.

Supervisor Verno made a motion, seconded by Councilmember Bixby to direct the Town Clerk to advertise in the official Town paper the weeks of September 19th and September 26th for the upcoming Public Hearing for the proposed 2022 Town of Williamson Preliminary Budget to be held at the Town Complex, on Tuesday October 12th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. The motion was carried.

SALARY SCHEDULE OF ELECTED OFFICIALS – 2022

TOWN SUPERVISOR $37,178

TOWN COUNCIL (4) each $ 6,474.25

TOWN CLERK $55,697

TOWN JUSTICE (2) each $29,437

SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS $65,985

Councilmember Bixby made a motion, seconded by Councilmember Orbaker to establish a seasonal groundskeeper position at the Williamson Town Park. The motion was carried. Councilmember Orbaker made a motion, seconded by Councilmember Bixby to hire another person as a Heavy Equipment Operator for the Highway Department. His employment will become effective on October 4th, 2021, at a rate of $22.40 per hour. The motion was carried.

Councilmember Orbaker made a motion, seconded by Councilmember Gowan to direct the Town Clerk to advertise in the official Town papers the week of October 3rd, 2021, and October 10th, 2021, for a leaf drop off program. Residents may take leaves, and small yard waste to the Pound Road drop off location on Oct, 16th, 23rd, 30th and Nov. 6th, 13th, and 20th, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Leaves must be emptied from any kind of container and container must be removed. No household trash is allowed. The motion was carried.

Supervisor Verno made a motion, seconded by Councilmember Moll, to pay bills. The motion was carried.

Supervisor Verno made a motion, seconded by Councilmember Orbaker, to adjourn the meeting at 7:12 pm. The motion was carried.

Respectfully Submitted

Suzanne Brennessel, Town Clerk