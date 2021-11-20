Williamson School Board Nov. 17, 2021

A policy meeting of the Williamson Central School District Board of Education was held on November 17, 2021, at 5:30pm. The meeting was streamed online via the district’s YouTube channel. Board member Jamie Sonneville was not in attendance. Following the Pledge of Allegiance, Superintendent Marygrace Mazzullo provided a review of the Erie 1 Policy Pulse which provides policy opportunities to the district including samples, and requirement updates.

The Board then discussed a potential Commemoration/Memorial policy, reviewed a draft for the Response to Intervention Process (MTSS) & correlating Regulation -- which will be on the agenda for the next regular meeting for a first read, and the Board then reviewed and discussed a sample Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion policy.

The policy meeting was then adjourned at 6:05pm.

The Board then entered their regular meeting at 6:30pm, also streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel, with Board member Jamie Sonneville not in attendance. Superintendent Mazzullo made the announcement that three students, one from each school, were awarded the Marauder Visual Art Merit Award. Mazzullo informed the Board that the artistic creations are being displayed in the district office. The students chosen are: Quinn Sensenbach from the elementary school who did a tempera on watercolor, Abby Morgan from the middle school who did a drawing of an ice cream cone, and Alexis Rodriguez from the high school who did an acrylic painting.

The Board then received updates from Ms. Ellen Saxby of the Elementary School, Mr. John Fulmer of the Middle School, Dr. Kate Avery from the High School, and Ms. Rachel Liberatore regarding a curriculum update. Further updates were given by Mr. Jay Schickling who informed the Board he received notice from FLASH that they anticipate high rates for renewal which will be going into effect in July. They then heard an update from student representative Olivia Tarquinio who spoke about spirit week, the half day on Thursday, November 18, and the beginning of winter sports.

Superintendent Mazzullo provided updates by reiterating the upcoming parent teacher conferences on Thursday, announcing the upcoming winter concerts, and musical. Mazzullo finished her report by thanking the art teachers for their work with students

The Board reviewed the past dates of the district committee meetings and events. It was also acknowledged that the Four County School Boards Association General Membership Meeting happened on November 16.

The Board discussed the possibility of a mid-year retreat. All agreed that they would like to hold the retreat as long as regulations surrounding the Coronavirus can be upheld. Then, discussions were held regarding the dates for a Summer 2022 Workshops. No one had issues with the dates listed.

The Board Vice-President, Angela Defisher, then updated the Board on the Upcoming District events.

Board member Ashtyn Mohanlall then commended the work of the district on their efforts with children effected by Covid. Board member Francis Gasparri announced the boys’ soccer team winning sectionals, whom the Board will personally recognized next meeting. Finally, Board member Geoffrey Governor commended the community and their support of the district throughout covid.

Motion to adjourn to executive session was made at 7:12pm to discuss matters related to the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation.

Following the executive session, the Board adjourned their meeting.

By Amber Linson