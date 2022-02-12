Supervisor Anthony Verno opened the Williamson Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Williamson Town Hall. All Board members were in attendance. The Consent Agenda was approved which included the minutes from the January 4, 2022 Organizational meeting, the Town Clerk, Registrar of Vital Statistics, Town Justice and Wastewater Treatment Plant Annual Reports, the Highway Department’s Quarterly Report and the Town Clerk’s Monthly Report.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign an independent contractor agreement to hire Doyle Excavating, Bill Doyle, for burial services at Sunnyside Cemetery. The cost for these services will be as stated in the independent contractor agreement. The Town of Williamson authorized the Williamson Town Court to apply for a JCAP (Justice Court Assistance Program) grant for the 2022-2023 grant cycle for up to $30,000.00. The Town Clerk was authorized to advertise for the harvesting of grass along the north end of the Town Park for 2022. Offers will be accepted until March 4, 2022, at 4:00 PM. The Town Clerk was authorized to advertise in the official Town paper the week of February 13, 2022 to receive applications for Alternate members to the Planning Board and Zoning Board. Applications will be accepted until February 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM. The Town Clerk was authorized to advertise in the official Town paper the week of February 20, 2022 to receive applications for part-time seasonal employees to work for the Water Department, on an as needed basis, as an outside laborer. Applications will be accepted until April 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM. The Town Clerk was authorized to advertise to accept applications for a Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator. A class 2A certification is required. Applications will be accepted until February 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

The operating license for 2022 for Whispering Woods Manufactured Home Park has been renewed. The permit is renewable annually upon inspection and approval by the Building Inspector, which has been received. The operating license for 2022 for Applewood Estates Manufactured Home Park has been renewed. The permit is renewable annually upon inspection and approval by the Building Inspector, which has been received.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign an agreement with the Town of Ontario for the transmission of sludge to the Town of Ontario for composting. The term of this agreement is from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2025.

The Board resolved to grant the request from Stephen Lessord, Williamson, NY, 14589 for account no. G0510, to amend the number of sewer units from 2 units to 0 units at 3901 Route 104, as the sewer pipe has been capped off. This request is being granted in accordance with the sewer use change agreement.

The Town Board has determined that it would be in the best interest of the Town to purchase a new backhoe loader, and the Town will trade in the 2003 JD 410k loader for a new 2022 CAT backhoe loader at a cost of $118,277.00. The Water Department Working Foreman is authorized to purchase the new 2022 backhoe loader at a cost of $118,227.00.

Bids for materials for the Water Treatment Plant Phase II Improvements project were opened and read on January 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Town Hall. Bids will be awarded to the lowest bidder, meeting bid requirements as follows:

Contract 1 – American Contracting & Environmental - $10,700,000.00

Contract 2 – Concord Electric - $1,315,000.00

Contract 3 – Betlem Service Corporation - $76,000.00

Contract 4 – Bell Mechanical - $877,000.00

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:40 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso