Williamson Town Board April 13, 2021

Supervisor Verno opened the Williamson Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Complex where Covid-19 safety protocols were in place. All Board members were in at-tendance.

The minutes from the March 9, 2021 Regular meeting were approved as well as the Town Clerk’s Report, the Tax Receiver’s Report, the January 2021 and February 2021 Supervisor’s Reports and the Departmental Reports all of which are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

The Board resolved to renew the operating license for Whispering Woods Manufactured Home Park. It is renewed annually upon inspection and approval by the Code Enforcement Officer, which it did receive. The Board also resolved to issue an operating license for 4936 Route 104, LLC, Wilbert’s Pick & Pull Auto Parts. The license will be a one year renewable beginning on April 1, 2021.

The Town Clerk was authorized to advertise a Public Hearing for proposed Local Law #1, 2021, Cemeteries at the May 11th Regular Town Board meeting.

The Town Clerk was also authorized to advertise to receive applications from those interested in a seasonal position as a groundskeeper at the Williamson Town Park. Applications will be accepted until April 5, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign an Indemnification Agreement for the Apple Blossom Committee to hold the carnival uptown. The Board resolved to accept the Williamson Employee Handbook.

It was resolved to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign an agreement with Barton & Loguidice for 2021 post-closure monitoring and reporting services at the closed Town of Williamson landfill. The cost for these services will be $5,600.00.

The Board granted the request from Richard and Christi Batz, 4030 Ridge Road, Williamson to amend the number of sewer units from 2 units to 1 unit. The property has been converted from a two-family residence to a one family residence. This request is being granted in accordance with the sewer use change agreement.

Kurt Allman, the Superintendent of Highways was authorized to purchase a new 2022 Cab and Chassis from International and new plow equipment from Viking. This purchase was in the Highway Department budget and they will be replacing the 2003 Sterling Dump Truck which will be declared surplus. Quotes were obtained for a new 2022 Cab and Chassis and quotes for new plow equipment. The lowest quote for the Cab and Chassis can be purchased from International under the Onondaga Contract 8996 in an amount not to exceed $129,000.00, and the lowest quote for plow equipment can be purchased from Viking under the Onondaga Contract 8996 in an amount not to exceed $79,000.00.

The Board entered Executive Session to discuss personnel and potential litigation matters. The meeting adjourned at 8:14 PM.

By Caroline Grasso