Williamson Town Board   March 10, 2020

Supervisor Verno opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. All Board members were present except Councilman Orbaker who was attending to Farm Bureau business in Washington, D.C. Supervisor Verno also welcomed several students who were attending the meeting for a school requirement.

A resolution was passed to accept the minutes from the February 11, 2020 Regular Board Meeting, the Town Clerk’s Report, the Tax Receiver’s Report, the Supervisor’s Report, the Monthly Departmental Reports and the Budgetary Transfers for year end 2019 were also approved.

The Town Clerk was authorized to advertise in the Times of Wayne County a notice to accept bids for renovations in the Williamson Public Library. Bids will be accepted until March 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM.

The Town Clerk’s Office hours will now be Monday through Thursday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and Fridays from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM effective April 6, 2020.

Wilbert’s Pick & Pull Auto Parts on Route 104 was issued an operator’s license which will be renewable yearly.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign an Indemnification Agreement for the Apple Blossom Committee to hold the carnival uptown on the 3rd weekend in May.

There will be a Spring Clean-Up and E-Recycling Event on April 30 and May 1 from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM and May 2 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Both events will be held on Pound Road and will be advertised in the Times of Wayne County the weeks of April 5 and April 12 and the Pennysaver the weeks of April 12 and April 26.

A resolution was passed to continue the two-year revolving purchase plan for a new loader. The 2018 front end loader will be traded for a new 2020 loader at a value of $219,537.00. The new loader will be $249,537.00, which is an increase of $30,000.00. The funds will be taken from the Highway Department Budget.

The Water Department was authorized to purchase a new 2021 International flatbed truck for an amount not to exceed $128,431.94. This will replace a 1998 flatbed truck. The funds will be taken from the Water Budget.

A resolution was passed to pay the bills.

There was no public comment and the meeting was adjourned at 7:15 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso