Williamson Town Board May 14, 2019

The Regular Meeting of the Town Board of the Town of Williamson was held in the Town Complex Court Room located at 6380 Route 21, Suite II, called to order at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 by Supervisor Verno

A presentation was given by Dan Brooks with the Williamson Ambulance Corp. regarding expenditures and revenues for 2018 and the current budget for 2019. He explained they are running their operation in the red like many other ambulance organizations in the county. Mr. Brooks also explained the short fall in their budget was due to the caps that Medicare, Medicaid and private insurances have put on the cost of the services rendered. Also, they are not allowed to bill the patient for the difference. He stated that if they keep running the way they are currently, there will no longer be local coverage in Williamson. He asked the board to consider planning for funds from the 2020 budget to help off set the expenses. Supervisor Verno thanked Mr. Brooks for all the information that was presented and stated the County was looking into what can be done with this problem across the County.

The Board designated the Week of May 19 - 25, 2019 as Emergency Medical Week

A Resolution to support the Genesee Land Trust and Theresa Craft, Field Craft LLC/Craft Family Properties LLC, application to the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets, Dairy land Protection Grant, was approved.

The board authorized the Town Assessor to attend a one-day seminar on Friday, August 2, 2019, “Ethics and the Assessor”; the seminar will be held at the Ontario County Safety Training Facility at 2914 County Road 48, Canandaigua, NY. The cost of the seminar will be $110.00 with all other actual and necessary expenses as a Town charge. .

The board issued the junk yard operating license for 4936 Route 104 LLC, Wilbert’s Pick & Pull Auto Parts. The license will be a one-year renewable beginning April 1, 2019. recommendation for the granting of the license has been received from the Code Enforcement Officer.

A Tax Certiorari was filed by Rite Aid Pharmacy, and price quotes for professional services to defend the assessed value of the pharmacy have been obtained. The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign a contract with GAR Associates to retain their professional services for this

defense, at a cost not to exceed $15,000.00: $5,000.00 for a Preliminary Real Estate Appraisal and $10,000.00 for a Court-Ready Appraisal with additional charges of $200.00 per hour for pre-trial preparation and $250.00 per hour for court testimony if needed, and these expenses will be paid jointly by Williamson Central School District, the County and the Town, with each paying one-third.

The board agreed to hire Gail Toor as the part-time deputy town-clerk/water billing clerk. Her date of hire was May 6, 2019 at a rate of $12.24. The baord appointed Kurt Cronin to the Planning Board. He will finish the unexpired term of Don Hoffman. The term of office will be from May 15, 2019 until January 12, 2021. The board approved attendance at the Monroe County Fire Marshals and Inspectors Association 2019 Educational Seminar by the P.T. Code Enforcement Officer, Steve Niles. The seminar will be held on Tuesday, May 14th through Thursday, May 16th, 2019. The seminar will be held at the West Webster Fire Department in Webster, New York. The cost for this seminar will be $175.00 with all other actual and necessary costs a Town charge.

The Code Enforcement Office for the Town of Williamsonreceived written complaints regarding the condition of the property located at 3857 Shepherd Road in the Town of Williamson owned by Michael Enos and the Code Enforcement Officer has made an inspection of the property and has determined that the house on the property has been so badly damaged by fire that is unsafe and dangerous and cannot be repaired; and The owner of the property after having been advised to ameliorate the dangerous and unsafe condition on the property has refused to do so;. It was ordered by the Town Board that Michael Enos, his agents and or contractors cause the house to be demolished and removed within 30 days of this resolution . Upon failure to comply the Town of Williamson shall cause the house to be demolished and removed and the cost thereof to be assessed against the land on which the house is located and shall be levied and collected in the same manner as provided for in the Town Law for the levy and collection of town taxes, and the Town Board shall conduct a hearing on the dangerous and unsafe condition of the property which hearing shall be held on May 29, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Town Hall located at 6380 Route 21, Suite 2, Williamson, New York. The Resolution was declared adopted.

Another property, which also received written complaints on its condition located at 4123 Lake Road in the Town owned by John Trickey. The Code Enforcement Officer has made an inspection of the property and has determined that the house on the property has been so badly damaged by fire that is unsafe and dangerous and cannot be repaired; and the owner of the property after having been advised to ameliorate the dangerous and unsafe condition on the property has refused to do so. John Trickey, his agents and or contractors shall cause the house to be demolished and removed within 30 days of this resolution. Upon failure to comply with this Resolution and Order, the Town Board of the Town of Williamson shall cause the house to be demolished and removed and the cost thereof to be assessed against the land on which the house is located and shall be levied and collected in the same manner as provided for in the Town Law for the levy and collection of town taxes, and The Town Board shall conduct a hearing on the dangerous and unsafe condition of the property which hearing shall be held on May 29,2019 at 3:15 PM at the Town Hall located at 6380 Route 21, Suite 2, Williamson, New York. The Resolution was declared adopted.

Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, Ulysses Grant, at 5522 Tripp Road, parcel 67116-00-394679, Sodus, NY has requested permission to connect to the Town of Williamson watermain on Tripp Road, and Permission was granted from Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority as required by the Town of Williamson, A meter pit will need to be constructed at the expense of the property owner to protect the meter from freezing, and permission is given to said property owner at a cost of $3,000.00 to be paid at time of signing the Town of Williamson water contract, which allows them a ¾ inch tap, and The water can be turned on once the Water Dept. determines that the meter pit has been constructed. The Resolution was declared adopted.

The Town Board directed the Town Clerk to to receive sealed bids for the construction of the Water Plant Fluoride Room Addition. The Town of Williamson is applying for a grant through NYSCFA for the water improvement project at the Williamson water treatment plant, located at 7901 Hamilton Street Extension, and In order to aid the Town Board in determining whether such project and financing and other related actions of the Town in connection therewith (the “Action”) may have a significant effect on the environment, the Town Board have caused to be prepared the appropriate Environmental Assessment Form (EAF), together with a map and plan and other submissions related thereto, and The project has been identified as a “Type II Action” pursuant to the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) and the Town Board has expressed its desire to act as lead agency for SEQRA review purposes, and The Town Board has duly reviewed the EAF, map and plan and other documents submitted with respect to the above-referenced project, and has duly considered the impacts that may be expected from the proposed action and compared the same with the criteria set forth in the applicable SEQRA regulations: 1. The Town Board hereby declares that it is acting as lead agency for the purpose SEQRA review concerning the project and all actions related thereto; 2. Based upon its review and consideration of the EAF and other necessary criteria, the Town Board hereby finds that (a) the proposed capital project does not constitute a “Type I Action” and that (b) the object of the above referenced action and the approval of any financing therefore will result in no major adverse impacts and, therefore, is not an action which “may have a significant effect on the environment”, no “environmental impact statement” need be prepared, as such quoted terms are defined in the applicable SEQRA regulations; 3. The Town Board hereby authorized the Supervisor to forward, upon request, copies of this Resolution to all interested agencies; 4. The Town Clerk is hereby directed to maintain for public inspection a file containing a copy of this resolution and all submissions to date concerning the Environmental Review of this project and all related thereto; 5. This resolution shall take effect immediately. The Resolution was declared adopted.

Supervisor Verno announced Mason Farms received an award given by the Wayne County Economic Development and Planning Department for their 200th year in farm operations. The lodge expansion project was started last week and to date the foundation has been completed.

The board moved to enter into Executive Session to discuss contractual and litigation issues at 7:40 PM.and returned to Open Session at 8:39 PM. The meeting was adjourned at 8:40 PM.