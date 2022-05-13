Williamson Town Board meeting 5/10/22

Supervisor Anthony Verno opened the Williamson Town board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Williamson Town Complex. All Board members were present.

The Consent Agenda, which included the minutes from the April 5, 2022 Regular meeting, the Town Clerk’s Report, the Tax Receiver’s Report, the March 2022 Supervisor’s Report and all Monthly Departmental Reports was accepted

The Town Board authorized MRB Engineering to apply for an Engineering Planning Grant for the Wastewater Treatment Plant at a cost of $2,500.00.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to apply for a Northern Border Regional Commission Grant for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Phase II project.

Town Clerk Sue Brennessel was authorized to advertise in the Times of Wayne County the week of May 22, 2022 to receive RFP’s (Request for Proposal) for maintenance and repair services for the Photovoltaic System located at 6380 Route 21. Specifications may be obtained from the Town Clerk’s office and RFP’s will be accepted until June 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM.

The Town Board of the Town of Williamson duly convened in a regular session and determined that monies are needed to purchase a new dump truck and plow. Pursuant to provisions of Section 6-c of the General Municipal Law of the State of New York that the Town Board of the Town of Williamson is authorized to expend funds from the Highway Capital Reserve Fund for the sum of two hundred and eight thousand nine hundred fifty-one and seventy-six cents ($208,951.760) for said purchase and this resolution shall be subject to a permissive referendum as permitted by law.

Supervisor Verno was authorized to sign an Indemnification Agreement for the Apple Blossom Committee to hold the carnival uptown.

Michael Bixby was appointed to the Park Committee for the at-large position. The term is for 3 years and will expire on December 31, 2024.

Gregory Davis has withdrawn his letter of resignation as a seasonal groundskeeper at the Town Park.

The resignation from Craig Schwartz as a seasonal groundskeeper was accepted effective April 27, 2022. At the April 5, 2022 Town Board meeting Patrick Andrews was hired as a part-time Court Constable with a start date of April 16, 2022. This has been amended to reflect a start date of May 2, 2022.

It was resolved to issue the junk yard operating license for 4936 Route 104 LLC, Wilbert’s Pick & Pull Auto Parts. The license will be a one-year renewable. A recommendation for the granting of the license was received from the Code Enforcement Officer. After quotes were requested from companies to perform required inspections during Phase II of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Project, the Town Supervisor was authorized to sign an agreement with Terracon Consultants NY, Inc. as they were the lowest quote received at $61,535.00.

The purchase of a new dump truck was budgeted for the Williamson Highway Department for 2022 and a new International Dump Truck can be purchased from Regional International Corporation through the Onondaga County, State Bid 8996, per Quote 17080-01. The Superintendent of Highways was authorized to purchase an International Dump Truck at a cost not to exceed $118,979.19 to be paid from the Highway Reserve Fund. The purchase of a new plow was budgeted for the Williamson Highway Department for 2022. A new Viking Plow can be purchased from Viking Cives, (USA) through the Onondaga County, State Bid 8996, per Quote 1658. The Superintendent of Highways was authorized to purchase a Viking Plow for the 2022 International Dump Truck at a cost not to exceed $89,972.57 to be paid from the Highway Reserve Fund.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:22 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso