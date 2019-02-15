Williamson Town Board meeting, Feb. 12, 2019

The Regular Meeting of the Town Board of the Town of Williamson was held in the Town Complex Court Room located at 6380 Route 21, Suite II, called to order at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019

The Board reviewed bills for approval of payment:

The board accepted and/or filed letters and other forms of communication.

Correspondence from Dawn VanPatten; Town Assessor stating the Town of Williamson’s LOA (level of Assessment) will be at 98%.

The board accepted the Consent Agenda containing the following items:

– approval of previous minutes: Organizational Meeting 2019, January 2, 2019

– presentation of Town Clerk’s report and Tax Receiver’s monthly report

– accepted the annual reports – Town Clerk, Registrar of Vital Statistics, Town Justices, WWTP, CEO, Assistant CEO

– accepted the Supervisor’s reports for November and December 2018

– accepted departmental monthly reports

– approved budgetary transfers for year end 2018

– accepted the encumbrances, accruals, and accounts payables:

The board then:

– renewed the operating license for 2019 for Whispering Woods Manufactured Home Park. The permit is renewable annually upon inspection and approval by the building inspector, which has been received.

– reappoint Dawn VanPatten as Town Assessor for a six-year term, which will begin October 1, 2019 and end September 30, 2025.

– directed the Town Clerk to advertise, in the appropriate papers the weeks of March 3rd and 17th, 2019 to receive applications for the mowing of town properties. A job description can be obtained in the Town Clerk’s office. Applications will be received until April 5th, 2019 at 4:00 PM. The rate of pay will be $12.73/hr.

– acknowledges that the Justice, Town Clerk and Town Supervisor’s books were presented to the Town Board for auditing.

– amended General Fund budget to accommodate The Williamson Town Court grant under the Justice Court Assistance Program, for the purchase of equipment for the Court Clerks’ office, in the amount of $1,554.99, and total costs for the office equipment will be $1,554.99; The Williamson Town Budget needs to be amended to reflect receipt of this grant and the expenditures for the equipment purchase,

– authorized the Town Supervisor to sign the annual software support contract with Williamson Law Book Co. for technical and software support for the payroll program. The cost of this support contract will be $771.00 per year from 2/1/19 to 1/31/20.

– authorized the Senior Account Clerk to attend a Medicare 101 Class. There is no cost for this class to be held at the Dept. of Aging and Youth in Lyons, New York on February 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM. All other necessary and actual expenses are to be a Town charge. T

– authorize the Senior Account Clerk to attend the New York State Comptroller’s 2019 Governmental Accounting Class to be held at the Town of Pittsford, Community Library in Pittsford, New York, on September 4 – 6, 2019. The cost for this class will be $85.00 with all other necessary and actual expenses a Town charge.

– authorized the Senior Account Clerk to attend a training workshop in Rochester, NY on February 14, 2019 at the Radisson Hotel Airport. The workshop is a compliance update on the FMLA. The cost for the workshop is $199.00 per person with all other actual and necessary expenses a Town charge.

– appointed Dan DeCracker as the Chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals effective as of January 1, 2019.

– accept the resignation from Donald Hoffman, Planning Board member effective February 11, 2019.

– directed the Deputy Town Clerk to advertise in the official Town papers the weeks of February 17th and 24th, 2019 to receive applications from residents interested in serving on the Planning Board or as an alternate to the Planning Board. Applications will be accepted until March 21st, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

– directed the Town Clerk to advertise the week of February 17, 2019, to hold a Public Hearing regarding proposed Local Law #1, 2019 to amend Chapter 135 – Property Nuisance Abatement. The Public Hearing will be held at the March 12, 2019 regular meeting at 7:00 PM.

– authorized the Town Supervisor to sign an agreement with Barton & Loguidice for 2019 monitoring of the closed Town of Williamson landfill located on Pound Road. The cost for the monitoring will be $5,800.00.

– agreed that monies levied and collected for the repair and improvement of highways shall be expended as follows: $542,698.00 for general repairs and improvements on various Williamson roads.

– directed the Town Clerk to advertise in the official Town papers the week of February 17, 2019 to receive applications for temporary part-time seasonal employees to work for the Water Department, as an outside laborer, on an as needed basis. Applications will be accepted until March 22, 2019 at 4:00 PM. The rate of pay will be $12.73/hr.

– authorize the purchase of a new Gasboy Atlas PRIME fuel system at the Highway Barns. The new system will be purchased under Sourcewell Contract #022217-GVR at a cost of $17,161.00.

Roll call vote on the Resolution was as follows:

AYES: Supervisor Anthony Verno

Councilmember Gary Orbaker

Councilmember Michael Bixby

Councilmember Nancy Gowan

NAYES: Councilmember Abram Moll

The Resolution was declared adopted.

– approved a change order for Schuler-Haas Electric Corp. for the Williamson WTP upgrades The change order is to install the new conduit to replace deteriorated conduit, to install a new luminaire and to make adjustments to the (4) filter control pedestals. The cost for this change order is $31,698.00.

– approved the expenditure of monies from the Drainage Fund for the following projects: Jack Creek – not to exceed $8,500.00 and Salmon Creek, section III, IV, and V at a cost not to exceed $14,500.00.

– authorized the Highway department to purchase a new 2019 Ford F-350 from Van Bortel Ford.

A student that was present asked the board what Local Law #1 was? Supervisor Verno stated that it is regarding property nuisance abatement, and briefly explained what that was.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:30 PM.