Williamson Town Board

Supervisor Verno opened the Williamspon Town board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Complex. All Board members were in attendance. Supervisor Verno read a Proclamation, honoring Lorrayne Cuvelier Walvoord who was celebrating her 100th birthday.

Cathy Abdunnasir and Tammy LaBarr from the Williamson Middle School spoke about the “Lifting the School Community” program they are organizing that kicks off October 25, 2021. They gave an overview and said they are looking for participation from local businesses. For more information, please visit the school website https://www.williamsoncentral.org/

At 7:15 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear questions and comments on the Proposed 2022 Preliminary Budget. Supervisor Verno explained the tax rate may be lower due to lower retirement cost projections. With no other comments or questions, the Public Hearing was closed at 7:16 PM.

The Town of Williamson is looking for quotes to clean the Town Hall and Court Facilities. Cleaning requirements can be obtained from the Town Clerk’s Office.

The Town is looking for snow and ice removal at the Town Complex. It is a part-time position at a rate of $16.56/hour. Applications are available at the Town Clerk’s Office and will be accepted until November 10, 2021. The Park Committee is looking for a member for a 3-year term beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2024. Applications will be accepted until December 2, 2021. A seasonal groundskeeper at the Williamson Town Park is needed and applications for that position will be accepted until November 3, 2021.

The Zoning Board of Appeals will have an upcoming opening for a 5-year term that starts on January 1, 2022 and ends December 31, 2026. Applications will be accepted until November 19, 2021.

There is an upcoming opening on the Planning Board for a 5-year term of office will begin January 13, 2022 and ends on January 12, 2027.

Applications will be accepted until November 19, 2021. There is also an upcoming opening on the Drainage Committee for a 3-year term that will begin January 1, 2022 and end December 31, 2024. Applications will be accepted until November 19, 2021.

All of these notices will appear in the Times of Wayne County.

The Pioneer Library System is submitting a grant, which will include the Williamson Public Library, to upgrade, add, and improve the library’s network infrastructure by moving the library’s point of access hub from the current location and installing it in a secure location within the library. The total cost for this project is estimated at $21,783.12 of which 50% will be covered by the grant and the balance of the project will be paid by the Williamson Public Library.

The Town of Williamson Board resolved to support the Pioneer Library System grant application and the Town of Williamson agrees that the Williamson Public Library will continue to have the use of the Library Portion of the Town Complex for Library purposes as per the agreement entered into on September 23, 2008.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign an agreement with Wayne County for snow and ice removal from County Roads in Williamson for the 2021-2022 season. He was also authorized to sign a snow removal agreement with the Williamson Central School District for snow removal from the sidewalk between the four corners of Williamson to the High School for the 2021-2022 season.

The cost per trip will be $115.00.

In addition, the Town Supervisor was authorized to sign an agreement with Williamson Central School District allowing them to purchase roadway salt from the Town of Williamson to enable them to salt the school driveways and parking lots for the winter season of 2021-2022.

The cost per ton will be determined at the time of sale. The Town Supervisor was also authorized to sign a snow removal agreement with the Williamson Business Improvement District. The agreement will be for the 2021-2022 snow season. The cost to the BID is $110.00 per trip.

The Board approved a request from Lopro, Matt Alexander, 3955 Route 104, Williamson, NY, 14589, account No. G0540, to amend the number of sewer units from 2 units to 0 units at that address due to its being demolished. This request is being granted in accordance with the sewer use change agreement.

The bills were paid as audited. There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:27 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso

