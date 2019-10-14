Williamson Town meeting 10-8-19

Wiliamson Town Meeting Oct. 8, 2019

Town Clerk Gulick will retire on November 9th

The Board meeting was called to order and after the Pledge of Allegiance, there was a public hearing regarding the proposed 2020 Town Budget. Supervisor Verno called for any public comments and when there were none, the hearing was closed. The Town Budget was adopted with a unanimous vote.

Overall, there is a 2.2% increase in the Town Budget from last year. This results in a tax increase of approximately $.07/$1000.00. That is an increase of $9.00 per average house in Williamson which is just over $130,000.

The two major categories of appropriations are the General Fund and the Highway Fund.

The General Fund increased by $47,676 with the major increases being $10,000 for Assessments and $5000 for the Ambulance Corp.

The Highway Fund increased by $36,127 with the major increases being $6,503 for Improvements/Construction and $6,618 for Snow Removal.

A Consent Agenda motion was adopted to accept the following items:

a. Previous minutes: September 10, 2019

b. Presentation of the Town Clerk’s report

c. Accept the Supervisor’s report for August & September

d. Accept the departmental monthly reports

In addition, the following resolutions were adopted:

- authorized the Town Supervisor to sign a snow removal agreement with the bid for $95.00/trip which is the same amount as last season.

The cost of the snow removal agreement with the Williamson Central School District will be $100/trip, up from $95/trip last season.

- authorized advertising for janitorial services at the Town Hall/Court. The advertisement will appear in the Town’s official papers the weeks of October 27th & November 3rd with quotes accepted until November 22 at 4:00 PM.

- authorized advertising a Public Hearing for proposed Local Law #3, 2019-to amend Chapter 156, taxation to add -Article IV-Exemption for Cold War Veterans. The Public Hearing will be held at the Town Complex on November 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM as part of the regular Town Board meeting.

The resignation of Marlene Gulick was accepted. Her last day will be 11/9/2009.

The Town Clerk was authorized to advertise for 4 upcoming openings:

Zoning Board of Appeals is a 5-year term that runs January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2024.

Planning Board is a 5-year term that runs January 1, 2020 to January 12, 2025.

Watershed Management Committee member is a 3-year term that runs January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2022.

Park Committee member is a 3-year term that runs from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2022.

All four ads will run in the Town’s official papers the week of October 20, 2019. Applications for all four positions will be accepted until November 22, 2019 at 4:00 PM.

The residential water rates were set as follows: minimum 6,000 gallons or less-$30.00 will go into effect on January 1, 2020. The Town Clerk will advertise the new rate in the designated papers the week of November 3, 2019.

Supervisor Verno asked for public comment regarding anything that was adopted during the meeting. There was no public comment.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:30 PM.

by Caroline Grasso