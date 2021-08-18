Williamson town meeting, Aug. 10, 2021

Supervisor Verno opened the meeting the Williamson Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Hall. All Board members were in attendance except Councilman Bixby who was excused.

At 7:00 PM a Public Hearing was opened for a brief overview of the Town of Williamson’s Comprehensive Plan for 2021. The purpose of a Comprehensive Plan is to help guide decision making over the next ten years and identify strategies for achieving stated goals. Supervisor Verno outlined some of the things that would be addressed. The Comprehensive Plan is available on the Town’s website https://town.williamson.ny.us/ There were no public comments and the Public Hearing was closed at 7:05 PM.

The Town Board resolved to declare its intent to act as the Lead Agency for the purpose of conducting a SEQRA (State Environmental Quality Review Act) with regard to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan Project for any impacts to the environment.

The Consent Agenda was approved which included the minutes from the July 13, 2021 Regular meeting, the June 2021 Supervisor’s Report, the July 2021 Town Clerk’s Report, all Departmental Reports and Budgetary Transfers. All of which are available upon request from the town Clerk’s Office.

At the request of the Wayne Central School District Board of Education, Ontario Town Clerk Deb DeMinck was appointed as Collector of Taxes for the Williamson portion of the Wayne Central School District for the 2021-2022 school year.

Abundant Solar Power, Inc. has agreed to pay the Town of Williamson a decommission fee over a 30-year period for the cost of decommissioning the solar farm, which will be located at 4794 Route 104, in the event Abundant Solar does not provide for decommissioning. A CM-Fund, Rt. 104 Solar Field Decommissioning Fund, will be established and deposits will be made into the account until it reaches a maximum of $60,000.

The Town of Williamson authorized the Williamson Town Court to apply for a JCAP (Justice Court Assistance Program) Grant for the 2021-2022 cycle for up to $30,000.

Supervisor Verno advised the Board members to start familiarizing themselves with the MRTA (Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act) in order to make educated decisions when it comes time to vote on local cannabis dispensaries.

The next Regular Board meeting will be on September 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM.

The Board entered Executive Session at 7:18 PM to discuss potential legal matters.

By: Caroline Grasso