Williamson Town Meeting, Jan. 12, 2021

Supervisor Verno opened the Williamson Town Board meeting which was being conducted via telephone conferencing due to COVID-19 safety concerns. All Board members were present on the call, except Councilman Orbaker. In lieu of the Pledge of Allegiance, Supervisor Verno asked for a moment of silence for the Capitol Police Officer and others who were either hurt or lost their lives during the riots at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021.

It was resolved to accept the Consent Agenda, which included the minutes from the December 8, 2020 Regular Meeting and the 2021 Organizational Meeting, the December 2020 Town Clerk’s Report, the Supervisor’s Reports for November 2020 and December 2020, the Annual and Monthly Departmental Reports and all Budgetary Transfers. Copies of all these Reports are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

The operating license for Applewood Estates has been renewed for 2021. This renewal was contingent on inspection and approval by the Building Inspector, which were both received.

Richard Eaton was reappointed to the Board of Assessment Review for the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2025.

After the Town of Williamson had advertised to receive quotes from fuel companies for the purchase of fuel, one was received from E & V Energy. It was resolved to purchase diesel fuel and heating fuel from E & V Energy for 2021.

The Town Board resolved to use the $50,000 grant, that was received from Senator Helming for the Highway Department, to install new windows at the Highway Barn, where they are desperately needed. It was also resolved to use monies levied and collected for the repair and improvement of highways in the amount of $534,174.00 for general repairs and improvements on approximately 47.5 miles of Town roads and highways. Highway Superintendent Kurt Allman has a specific listing of roads and estimates of repairs.

It was resolved to accept a letter of retirement from Water Treatment Plant Operator Calvin Hood effective January 16, 2021. Supervisor Verno shared what a great job Calvin has done throughout the years and how he and his expertise will be missed.

The Supervisor did announce that Mr. Hood will be staying on a part-time basis to help with paperwork and other items. If there is an in-person, open Town Board Meeting next month, Calvin will be receiving a plaque and will hopefully be able to say a few words. The Town is looking for a replacement and will be canvassing, however, it is a Civil Service position where certain requirements have to be met.

The bills were paid as audited.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:12 PM.

By Caroline Grasso