Williamson Town Meeting   June 11, 2019

A regular meeting of the Williamson Town Board was held on June 11 at 7pm. Three community members attended and at the meeting’s start the Board invited the public to comment. At this time, two attendees introduced themselves as representatives of Empire Hops who were requesting a 4-inch water main tap. The commenters were welcomed and the meeting continued.

A motion was then brought to accept correspondence and information. Supervisor Anthony Verno read a congratulations letter that would be sent to a couple of young men who just received their Eagle Scout award. The motion was carried and the boys will receive the letter and a certificate from the town.

The Board then carried the following motions:

• Motion to advertise to hold a public hearing regarding the CDBG grant.

• Motion to authorize a 4-inch water main tap at 6852 Fisher Road.

• Motion to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign a Master Cost Recovery Agreement (LED Street Light).

• Motion to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign an authorization to proceed (LED conversion).

• Motion to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign a maintenance agreement with Cascade Water Services.

• Motion to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign a preventative maintenance agreement with Postler & Jaeckle Corp.

• Motion to reappoint Kathryn S. Gray to the Library Board of Trustees.

• Motion to authorize the Assessor and Clerk to attend a WNY-IAAO meeting & seminar.

• Motion to authorize the Town Clerk to sign an agreement with Williamson Law Book Co.

• Motion to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign an agreement with Bernard P. Donegan, Inc.

• Motion to hire a mason, Mike Pellett, and carpenter, Joe Seyfried, for the Park Lodge addition.

• Motion to appoint alternates to the Planning Board.

• Motion to approve the closure of roads for the Pultneyville Homecoming event.

• Motion to hire Edmond Brennessel to the Water Department, as a part time laborer at $12.73 per hour.

Following these items, the Board then adopted a resolution to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign a memorandum of Understanding for the Wayne County Water and Sewage regional water tank.

Finally, the board carried the motion for the approval of bills before adjourning the meeting at 7:30pm.

By Amber Linson