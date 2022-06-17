Williamson town meeting. June 14, 2022

Supervisor Verno opened the Williamson Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Williamson Town Hall. All Board members were in attendance. The Consent Agenda was approved which contained the minutes from the May 10, 2022 Regular meeting, the May 2022 Town Clerk’s Report, the May 2022 Supervisor’s Report and monthly Departmental Reports. All are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

Michael Collins was reappointed to the Library Board of Trustees for a 5-year term effective June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2027.

Supervisor Verno was authorized to sign a Water/Sewer Budget Review agreement with Bernard P. Donegan, Inc. for a cost not to exceed $7,500 without prior approval.

Town Clerk Sue Brennessel was authorized to advertise in the Times of Wayne County the week of June 19, 2022 to receive bids for a used Chevy Equinox. Bid specifications may be obtained from the Town Clerk’s Office or on the Town’s website https://town.williamson.ny.us/ and will be accepted until July 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM.

Town Supervisor Verno was authorized to sign an agreement between the Town of Williamson and Wayne County for mowing roadsides along County roads within the Town of Williamson. This will allow the Town to mow these areas. The agreement will start on April 1, 2022 and end on December 31, 2022 and the County will reimburse the Town for these services at $275.00 per mile for a total of 29 miles not to exceed $7,975.00.

The Board authorized the Town Supervisor to sign an agreement with Barton & Loguidice for post monitoring and reporting of the closed Town of Williamson landfill. The cost for these services for 2022 is $6,526.00.

It was resolved to hire GTM Enterprises, LLC for maintenance and repair of the Photovoltaic Systems for the Town of Williamson. He is an independent contractor and will be paid $95.00 per hour as needed.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:13 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso