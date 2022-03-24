Williamson Town meeting. March 8, 2022

Supervisor Anthony Verno opened the Williamson Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Williamson Town Complex. All Board members were in attendance.

A Public Hearing was opened at 7:01 PM to hear comments and questions regarding the Water Treatment Plant Phase II Project. Supervisor Verno addressed a question posed by a resident in attendance. With no other questions or comments the Public Hearing was closed at 7:05 PM. The Town Board of the Town of Williamson, after convening in a regular session and after bids had been awarded for the Water Treatment Plant Phase II Project, resolved to authorize expenditures from the Water Capital Reserve Fund. These expenditures were approved by the Williamson Town Board for the Water Treatment Plant Phase II Project. This resolution shall be subject to a permissive referendum as permitted by law.

The Board resolved to accept the Consent Agenda, which included approval of the minutes from the February 8, 2022 Regular meeting, the Town Clerk’s Report, the December 2021 Supervisor’s Report, and the monthly Departmental Reports, all of which are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

Town Clerk Sue Brennessel was authorized to advertise in the March 20, 2022 issue of the Times of Wayne County to hold the Regular April Town Board meeting on April 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM.

The Town Board resolved to authorize the Outside Working Foreman to purchase a new 2023 Chevrolet pickup truck from Hoselton Chevrolet, Inc. The Water Department had budgeted for a new pickup truck with a plow to replace the 2016 Ford F-250 pickup. The new 2023 Chevrolet with plow will be purchased under OGS State Bidding Contract from Hoselton Chevrolet for an amount not to exceed $48,200.00. The 2016 Ford F-250 pickup truck will be declared as surplus and disposed of as determined by the Town Board.

The Highway Department had budgeted for a new pickup truck with plow to replace the 2015 Ford F-250 pickup, which will be declared as surplus and used as a trade-in towards a new 2022 Ford F-350. The Town Clerk is authorized to advertise in the Times of Wayne County the weeks of March 13 and March 20 to receive bids for a new 2022 Ford F-350 with plow. The bid specifications can be obtained from the Town Clerk’s Office and the 2015 Ford F-250 truck to be traded in can be inspected by calling the Highway Superintendent at 585-748-6931. Bids will be accepted until March 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM at which time they will be opened and read.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign a service agreement with Johnson Controls for fire protection and sprinkler maintenance at the Town Complex. The cost will be $2,369.66 per year.

The record books of the Town Justices, Town Clerk, and Town Supervisor were made available to the Town Board prior to the meeting, and the Town Board hereby acknowledged that the Town Justices, the Town Clerk and the Town Supervisor’s books were presented to the Town Board for auditing.

The Board resolved to accept the resignation from Greg Davis as Groundskeeper at the Town Park. His resignation is effective March 13, 2022. The Town Clerk was authorized to advertise in the March 20, 2022 issue of the Times of Wayne County to receive applications for a Seasonal Groundskeeper. Applications may be obtained from the Town Clerk’s Office or on the Town’s website https://town.williamson.ny.us/ and will be accepted until April 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

The Town will be holding a Spring Clean-Up and an Electronic Recycling Event to be held on May 5 & 6 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and May 7 from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Both events will be held on Pound Road. The advertisement will be placed in the Times of Wayne County the weeks of April 3, April 17 and May 1, 2022. Randy Hess, Outside Working Foreman, was authorized to send letters to the following residents notifying them that 30 days from the date of their letter the water will be shut off due to non-compliance with access to the water meter: James Hughes, service location 6323 Tuckahoe Road, Acct. G0435; Jeffrey Post, service location 6205 Bennett Street, Acct. C0310; and Richard Buckles, service location 6423 Cole Street Ext., Acct. G0720.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign the annual support agreement with Turner Integrated Systems for the Water Treatment Plant SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) System. The cost for this agreement will be as stated in the agreement and will be in effect from March 1, 2022 to February 29, 2023. The bills were paid as audited. The Board entered Executive Session at 7:16 PM to discuss a personnel matter. They reconvened at 7:49 PM. The meeting was adjourned at 7:50 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso