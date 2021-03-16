Williamson Town Meeting March 9, 2021

Supervisor Verno opened the Williamson Town meeting held via telephone conferencing. All Board members were in attendance.

Supervisor Verno wants to alert residents to a Zoom Public Meeting regarding the 2022 Town-wide Assessment Equity Project. The Board had resolved to hire ENPM, Inc. (Emminger, Newton, Pigeon & Magyar, Inc.) to oversee the Assessment Project. The Zoom link is available on the Town website https://town.williamson.ny.us or if residents have any questions they may call 315-812-1800.

The board accepted the items of the Consent Agenda, which included the minutes from the February 9, 2021 Regular meeting, the Town Clerk’s Report, monthly Departmental Reports and budgetary transfers for 2020 year end. All Reports are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

The Williamson Town Court was awarded a grant under the Justice Court Assistance Program in the amount of $578.75.

The Town entered into an agreement with Rochester Gas & Electric and the New York Power Authority for the replacement of the old street lights with new LED lights which will result in an annual electrical cost savings. The cost of the project is to be paid from each lighting district and the General Fund.

Beginning with the April 2021 Billing, Keurig/Dr. Pepper Snapple will be charged the rate of $3.30 per thousand gallons, for the guaranteed purchase amount of 36 million gallons per quarter, and will receive a discount of $0.85 per thousand gallons for water used over that amount, in the quarter, at a rate of 2.45 per thousand gallons. Late charges will be assessed in the amount of 10% on any bill not paid before the penalty period of 30 days after bill date.

The Town Clerk was authorized to advertise for a Spring Clean-Up Event and Electronic Recycling Event to be held on May 6th & 7th from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM and May 8th from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Both of these events will be held on Pound Road. The bills were paid as audited. There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:12 PM.

By Caroline Grasso