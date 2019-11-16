Williamson Town Meeting Nov. 12, 2019

Supervisor Verno, after the Pledge of Allegiance, opened the meeting with a Public Hearing for Proposed Local Law #3, 2019. This Law is to amend Chapter 156-Taxation. This would grant a tax exemption to Cold War Veterans. This amendment would add the exemption to Chapter 156-Taxation. There were no public comments and the hearing closed at 7:11 PM. The resolution was passed to grant the exemption.

A Proclamation was declared announcing the retirement of Marlene Gulick after 27+years. She was presented with a plaque in honor of her service.

The minutes from the October 8, 2019 meeting

The presentation of the Town Clerk’s reports and monthly department reports

Several budgetary transfers can be found on the Town of Williamson website

Resolutions were passed to authorize the Building Inspector’s clerk to attend the Finger Lakes Building Officials Association annual business meeting in December 2019. The location of the meeting TBA;

The Assessor’s clerk was authorized to attend the Wayne County Assessor’s Association annual meeting on December 10, 2019 at E.B. Gators in Lyons;

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign a maintenance agreement with Postler & Jaeckle Corp. for the Complex Aerco boiler, heat pumps, circulation pump and air handling unit. The cost for this agreement will be $2,964.00 per annum.

Supervisor Verno proposed the following resolution: The Town of Williamson has agreed to become part of the Energy Services Program with the Power Authority of the State of New York and as part of this agreement, the Town will be purchasing street lighting facilities from RG&E at a cost of $61,905.00. It was passed. Supervisor Verno was also authorized to sign a Street Lighting Pole Attachment Agreement with RG&E.

The Town Supervisor is authorized to sign a software support agreement with Williamson Law Book for the Building and Code software at a cost of $1,001.00. This will cover the period from November 1, 2019 through October 31, 2019. The Town of Williamson was awarded a grant for $260,000 from the Lake Ontario REDI program with a required 5% match of $13,000. The Town Board believes the project will be beneficial in protecting the Water Plant from elevated lake levels. The 5% matching funds will come out of the Williamson Water Department Operating Budget. The resolution to approve the project was passed.

Supervisor Verno was authorized to sign an agreement with the Williamson Recreation Committee which will be in effect from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2010. The motion was carried.

The 10th Annual Illumination Celebration will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Pultneyville Reformed Church pavilion beginning at 3:00 PM. The Church is requiring proof of insurance for use of the building. The Town of Williamson will sponsor the event so that insurance can be provided.

A resolution was passed to allow up to 5 Town of Williamson employees to attend the Association of Town’s Annual meeting in New York City, February 16-19, 2020. The pre-registration fee is $150.00. As with the Finger Lakes Building Officials Association meeting and the Wayne County Assessor’s Association meeting, all actual and necessary expenses will be Town charges. Suzanne Brennessel, the newly-elected Town Clerk will be starting November 17, 2019 to finish out the term of retired Town Clerk, Marlene Gulick.

The newly elected Town Clerk will also be attending the Association of Towns Newly Elected Officials 2020 Training School on January 8, 2019 at the RIT Inn & Conference Center in Henrietta, NY. The fee for attendance is $200.00.

Robert Klinkman, a newly-elected Town Justice will be attending a training seminar for newly-elected Town Justices held December 2-6, 2019 at the Red Lion Hotel in Albany, NY.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign an agreement with Wayne County for snow and ice removal on County roads in Williamson for the 2019-2020 season.

Since January 2019, the Town of Williamson has established a discounted water rate for Keurig/Dr. Pepper Snapple for all water used over 36 million gallons per quarter. Keurig/Dr. Pepper Snapple continues to expand their operations in Williamson, providing positive support to the Town and County. The cost to produce water has increased over the years and major improvements and repairs are a necessary component of producing the water needed. Therefore, beginning with the April 2020 billing, Keurig/Dr. Pepper Snapple will be charged the rate of $3.20 per thousand gallons for the guaranteed purchase amount of 36 million gallons, per quarter, and will also receive a discount of $.85 per thousand gallons used over that amount, per quarter, at a rate of $2.35 per thousand gallons. The rates will be in place through the January 1, 2021 billing unless there is a major emergency affecting the ability of the Town of Williamson to supply water to the plant.

A resolution was passed to pay bills in the amount of $267,121.54.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:31 PM.

by Caroline Grasso