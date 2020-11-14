Williamson Town Meeting November 10, 2020

Supervisor Verno opened the Williamson Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Complex where social distance protocols were in place. All Board members were present.

At 7:00 PM a Public Hearing was opened regarding a CDBG Grant (Community Development Block Grant). This was a grant that was awarded to offset some of the costs associated with the Lake Ontario flooding in 2017. When the original grant was awarded, according to regulations, two Public Hearings were to have been held. Due to an oversight, only one was held. As a formality, a second Public Hearing needed to be held to conform to the regulations. There was no public comment and the Hearing was closed.

The Consent Agenda was approved, which included the minutes of the October 13, 2020 Regular Meeting, Monthly Departmental Reports and all Budgetary Transfers.

It was resolved to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign a software support agreement with Williamson Law Book for the Building & Code software for the Building Department.

A resolution was passed to accept the 2021 Annual Budget. As a result, there was a slight increase of $.3036/$1,000.00 for the 2021 fiscal year.

There is a list of equipment that has been determined to be either very old or not in working condition that was resolved to be deemed surplus and will be disposed of as determined by the Town Board. The list is available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

A motion was passed to amend the Park Fee Schedule for use of the Williamson Town Park Facilities. The Fee Schedule, along with other reservation information can be found on the Town’s website https://town.williamson.ny.us/parks-recreation/ According to Councilman Bixby, the rates have not been adjusted in several years. The biggest issue has been renters failing to clean up after themselves. This increase will hopefully address the problem.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign a joint agreement between the Town of Williamson and the Williamson Central School District for use of the baseball/softball fields at the Williamson Town Park. This is a three year agreement.

It was resolved to designate the Town Supervisor and the Deputy Town Supervisor as delegate and alternate to attend the Association of Town’s annual meeting in February.

Kurt Cronin was reappointed to the Planning Board for a term starting January 13, 2021 through January 12, 2026. Edward Swingley was appointed to the Planning Board to complete the term left vacant with the resignation of James Fox. His term will expire on January 12, 2022. Dave Steingraber was appointed as Foreman in the Highway Department effective October 26, 2020.

A resolution was passed to hire two full-time employees for the Water Department. Both positions require Civil Service qualifications.

A motion was made to purchase a 2021 Ford F-150 XL Supercab 4x4 Pick-Up truck for the Wastewater Treatment Plant. After some discussion, it was decided not to approve the purchase given the current state of affairs with the Budget.

The bills were paid as audited.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:17 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso