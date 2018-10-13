Williamson Town Meeting - Tues., Oct. 9, 2018

The oard meeting was called to order at 7:00pm by Supervisor Anthony Verno

Present at the meeting: Councilpersons: Abram Moll, Michael Bixby, Nancy Gowen and Gary Orbaker

Minutes from the September 4,2018 meeting was approved.

Preliminary Town Budget :

2018 General Town fund 1,431,684 2019 General Town Fund 1,612,836

Highway Fund 1,368,591 Highway Fund 1,509,376

Water Fund 1,482,495 Water Fund 1,592,783

Increase to the following in the general fund Budget:

$25,000 Ambulance, $18,000 Apple Blossom, $9,000 New Phones, $8,000 Line items, $6,000 Building Inspector. Total increase, after using some fund balance is 6.5¢ per thousand to taxpayers.

In other business

A Snow removal agreement will be signed with the Williamson Business Improvement District. The Agreement is for the 2018-2019 snow season with the cost of bid of $95.00 per trip.

The Town Clerk will advertise for quotes for the cleaning of the Town Hall and Court Facilities.

Maynard Bixby was reappointed to the Board of Assessment Review The term of office will be for 5 years, Councilman Bixby abstained from vote.

The Town Clerk will advertise to receive applications for the snow and ice removal from the sidewalks at the Town Complex.

The board approved the attendance of 3 employees at the Pictometry training class to be held on 10-9-2018 from 9am-12pm at the Public Services Building in Lyons NY. There is no fee for the class but all necessary and actual charges will be a Town charge.

Reimbursement for authorized on a water main extension on Redman Road . Daniel VanAcker paid 40 hours of labor and the number of hours for labor to put in the water main was 24 hours. VanAcker had prepaid this amount, Total amount 2,114,28 to be reimbursed Councilman Gary Orbaker abstained .

Highway Fund has received $20,785.43 in Extreme Winter Recovery funds from NYS and the Williamson Town Budget needs to be amended to reflect receipts of this funding. The Highway Fund be amended to be increased from by $25,000.00. The Highway Fund also received an additional $74,000.00 for snow services from Wayne County and that the Highway Fund be amended to reflect that.

The total budget for the Apple Blossom Committee needs to be included in the town of Williamson Budget, therefore, be it resolved that line item Gift and Donations Apple Blossom needs to be amended from $0 to $18,000 .

For the safety of the Town, a house at 6283 Route 21 was demolished in March 2018, and an office expansion project was completed at the Town Complex. The cost of each project was more than budgeted. Therefore, monies to cover the expense of both projects be transferred from the General Fund balance

Parks and Recreation

The Town Clerk will advertise for the upcoming openings on the Park Committee. These are 3 year terms that begin on 1-1-2019 and ends 12-31-2021.

The 9th annual Illumination Celebration will be held on Sunday December 2nd 2018 starting at the Pultneyville Reformed Church pavilion in Pultneyville beginning at 3pm , and the Pultneyville Reformed Church is requiring proof of insurance for the use of the pavilion. Therefore, the Town of Williamson will sponsor the event so the insurance coverage can be provided

The Town Clerk will advertise for the upcoming opening on the Zoning Board of Appeals . The 5 year term of office will begin Jan. 1, 2019 and ends on Dec. 31,2023.

The Town Clerk will advertise for the upcoming opening on the Planning Board. The 5 year term of office will begin on Jan 13, 2019 and ends on Jan. 12, 2024.

There was Discussion regarding the Williamson Comprehensive Plan Committee. The board directed the Town Clerk to advertise to receive applications for members to a Williamson Comprehensive Plan Committee. Applications will be received until Nov. 7, 2018 at 4 pm. (5 People around the surrounding Williamson area) The town will receive applications for a member to the Watershed Management Committee. There is 1 position open.

The Town will hire 2 full time employees to the Highway Department. They will be hired as Motor Equipment Operator 11’s at the rate of pay of $18.71.

The board accepted the resignation from the Highway Department employee Jeff Peck. Jeff will be retiring as of Nov. 12, 2018.

Meeting was Adjourned at 7:31pm, Next Scheduled meeting will be November 13th at 7:00pm.