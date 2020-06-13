Williamson Town Meeting   Tuesday,  June 9

Supervisor Verno opened the meeting which was held via teleconference due to COVID-19 restrictions. All Board Members were in attendance.

A motion was passed to accept the Consent Agenda which includes the minutes of the May 12, 2020 Regular Board Meeting, the Town Clerk’s Report for May 2020, the Tax Receiver’s Annual Report for 2020, the Town Supervisor Reports for January, February and March 2020 and Monthly Departmental Reports.

Supervisor Verno was authorized to sign an agreement with Nalco Water Services for a complete water treatment service program of the Evaporator Condenser for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021 at an annual cost of $1812.00. He was also authorized to sign a preventative maintenance agreement with Postler & Jaeckle for a testing and inspection program of the Evaporator Cooler, Glycol Loop and Hot Water Loop for a period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 at an annual cost of $1200.00.

Patrick Wright was reappointed to the Library Board of Trustees. His term will run from June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2025.

The operating license for Whispering Woods Manufactured Home Park was renewed for 2020. It was approved by the Building Inspector.

There were several Budget Amendments to reflect receipt of funds by the Town from different Grant Programs. Details may be found on the Town website https://town.williamson.ny.us/

A resolution was passed establishing elected and appointed officials required hours worked per week. Those details are also on the Town website.

Town Clerk Suzanne Brennessel was authorized to sign a software support and credit card usage agreement for the Water/Sewer Program. The annual cost will be $1,266.00 for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

A motion was passed to approve expenditures of funds from the Drainage Fund for maintenance of Salmon Creek, Jack Creek and Mink Creek for an amount not to exceed $26,400.00.

Supervisor Verno was authorized to sign a 3-year agreement with Doyle Security for monitoring and upgrading the security system for the 4G network. The monthly charge will be $200.29 for 3 years.

It was resolved that $250.00 be refunded to Ann Scharett for a discrepancy in the size of the water tap at 6844 Tuckahoe Road.

Supervisor Verno announced the Town Hall has reopened and is providing services by appointment.

The bills were paid as audited.

The Meeting adjourned at 7:23 PM.