Wolcott Town Board Feb. 19, 2019

First to speak was David Doyle concerning the Brown/Wadsworth Rd. water district. The engineering firm he represents is ready to draw up a proposal for the water district and can present it to the Board. It was agreed to move forward with the plan and a public hearing on the matter will be planned for March 12th. Also it was agreed to start on a proposal addressing the Blind Sodus erosion issue.

General Correspondence – A letter from D&L Roll off Container Service along with their Registered Transfer Facility Annual Report was accepted into the record.

General Business. – A resolution to pay the general, highway, Port bay sewer district, and FEMA accounts was presented and passed.

Supervisor Chatfield then called on Assessor Roberts to speak.

Ms. Roberts stated that there is currently a vacancy for a part time position in the Assessor’s office and asked that Ms. Charity Scholes be appointed to fill in until the end of the year. This was approved.

She reported that the FEMA reimbursement project is ready to be submitted to reimburse monies already spent on shoreline repair.

She also noted that the printer in her office had finally worn out and needed replacement. This was also approved.

Highway Superintendent Maybe reported that the Highway Department had found an excavator to replace the Town’s current one which isn’t worth fixing again. It’s a used model, 2012 Cat with only 1,900 hours run time and in excellent shape. It has all the accessories the Town would need except for a mower, which the Town already has and it probably can be retrofitted to the new machine.

After discussion, it was agreed to move forward with the purchasing procedure, and in the process sell the old one for whatever it’s worth.

Maybe also noted that a Highway Dept. employee had some issues renewing his CDL drivers license but it’s been all worked out.

Code Enforcement Officer Camp brought up Dorothy Kyles request to change her land from Agriculture use to Commercial from last meeting. The County will not approve it without a building plan.

The reason is that Wolcott uses a Land Use system rather than Zoning laws, which would allow the change without a building plan. The idea of changing the Town of Wolcott to Zoning was thoroughly discussed. It would be quite an ordeal and legal challenge to change everything over and more research needs to be done. It was agreed to return Ms. Kyles filing fees until a final decision can be made.

Mr. Camp again asked that the Town’s local laws be revisited to remove redundancy.

A motion was passed to hire an attorney to review and update Town laws.

Town Clerk Krul stated that the clerk’s office was caught up and that she would be accepting taxes until April 1st due to March ending on a Sunday.

OLD BUSINESS:

Blind Sodus Bay Water District is still on the back burner, too many other projects currently going on.

Brown/Wadsworth Rd. Water District is in progress, as well as the Port Bay Sewer District.

The Blind Sodus Bay Rd. CDBG proposal has been accepted and is moving along.

And the Website upgrade is still being decided. Public access and ability to print forms should be included.

NEW BUSINESS

Fire and Ambulance Contracts.

A resolution to contract with the Village of Wolcott for fire protection was passed.

A resolution to contract with the Village of Red Creek for fire protection was passed.

A resolution to contract with the Village of Fair Haven Fire Dept. was passed.

A resolution to contract with Fait Haven Ambulance was passed, and finally a Resolution to contract with Lake Shore Ambulance was passed.

Superintendent Chatfield offered the privilege of the floor with no one responding.

The meeting went into executive session at 7:00pm

No further action was taken by the board in open session.

by Tom Stoughtenger