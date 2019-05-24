Wolcott Town Board    May 21, 2019

Supervisor Chatfield led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance promptly at 6:00pm. Reports from the Town Supervisor, Town Clerk, Tax Collector, Justices, Code enforcement, and the Highway Superintendent were presented and accepted in record, as well as the minutes from the meeting of April 16th, and the special meeting of April 18th.

General Business. The General account, Highway account, Port Bay sewer district account, FEMA account, and the CDBG account were accepted into the records and agreed to be paid.

Supervisor Chatfield called on Assessor Amber Roberts to speak first.

Ms. Roberts asked how the proposed Brown Rd./Wadsworth Rd. water district would be paid for. It was agreed that it would be self-funded by the town.

Next to speak was Highway Superintendent Maybe.

Scott said the highway Dept. has been stockpiling sand bags for the town’s residents for the flooding and state of emergency along the shore line. This began an extensive discussion about what can be done about flooding. Supervisor Chatfield stated that the aqua dams being used in other locales won’t work in the town of Wolcott due to unstable ground. The lake will simply undermine the ground under the dam, and that he has been working with Albany trying to get them to understand the shoreline is getting destroyed. Mr. Maybe also presented information to the board about a mower for the new excavator that will eventually have to be purchased.

Next to speak was Code Enforcement Officer Camp.

Two environmental forms were presented. A resident on Muckland Ave. who had previously requested permission to display a car dealership sign at his residence now wants to actually sell cars there in accordance with all DMV laws, and another resident who owns house trailers on Waters Rd. wants permission to replace a ruined trailer with a newer one in good shape but older than 10 years which would need a variance. These environmental forms are just the first step is the processes.

Next Mr. Camp brought up the ISO Insurance companies forms sent to his office. They are incredibly lengthy and complicated and geared more for a city rather than a small town with a part time code officer. He will work with the insurance company on them.

Next to speak was town clerk Krul.

The clerk’s office will be closed Monday for Memorial Day, and she will not be able to attend the next 2 board meetings. The deputy clerk will in her place. She also brought up the fact that the cleaning lady hasn’t been able to keep up with the cleaning and might have to be replaced. The board made no decision on replacing her at this meeting.

Old Business.

The Brown/Wadsworth Water District proposal has arrived from MRB engineering. The Port Bay Sewer District is moving along with grinding pumps being installed. Councilwoman Furguson stated that although residents had been promised connections during the summer it’s not going to happen until fall at the earliest and some people are going to be upset. Some won’t be able to hook up until January and a lot of them are summer residents on the bay. The Blind Sodus Bay Rd. CDBG project is in the midst of getting permits with 4 different plans being submitted to DEC awaiting them to approve one. Supervisor Chatfield noted that the barrier bar on the bay has washed away and the waves from the lake storms are now going straight into the bay causing serious damage to the shoreline.

Sexual Harassment training. Everyone working for the Town of Wolcott needs this course. The town will coordinate with the county for it.

The Website update is being updated with councilwoman Furguson overseeing it, and the town clean up day will be June 15th. Electronics clean up will be in the fall but a DEC permit is needed and Supervisor Chatfield has been calling for 3 weeks with no return call trying to arrange it.

New business.

The board agreed that the disposition of former Butler correctional facility will be done by the state office of general services rather than the town.

Cornell University and Sea Grant want to re do the model of the 2014 study for water levels as it’s obvious they got it wrong with all the flooding and have asked for a letter of support from the town. This was agreed with. Supervisor Chatfield stated that the original model of 2014 has been made unavailable, no one can get it, and he is in agreement with Cornell that it needs to be done again.

Open floor discussion began.

Councilwoman Furguson stated that a permit was needed from DEC just to pick up trash and brush from the west barrier but it had gotten done, the north boat launch was closed due to the flooding but the south one was still open and boaters are continuously violating the speed limit no wake rules. The Sherriff’s office is supposed to be enforcing it.

Supervisor Chatfield’s spaghetti dinner fund raiser was a success with over $1,300.00 going to the cemetery. The meeting adjourned at 7:38pm.

by Tom Stoughtenger