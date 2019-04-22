Wolcott Town Meeting   April 16, 2019

Present were Town Supervisor Lynn Chatfield, Councilman Adam Ellis Jr., Councilman Zachary Decker, and Councilwoman Lori Furguson. Also present were Deputy Town Clerk Jessica Freer, Assessor Amber Roberts, Code Enforcement officer Don Camp, and Highway Superintendent Scott Maybe. Supervisor Chatfield led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance promptly at 6:00pm.

Reports from the Town Supervisor, Town Clerk, Tax Collector, Justices, Code enforcement, and the Highway Superintendent were presented and accepted in record.

General Business. - The minutes from the meetings of February 19th, and March 12th as well as general correspondence were accepted into record.

The General account, Highway account, Port Bay sewer district account, FEMA account, and the CDBG account were accepted into the records and agreed to be paid.

Assessor Amber Roberts stated the due to the State’s changes in the Star program, 4 residents and several senior citizens had been kicked out of the program. The State is moving control of the program from local Townships to their own control and residents have to apply through Albany instead of locally now.

Then a resolution to pay for the purchase of the new to the Township excavator was passed.

Highway Superintendent Scott stated that the new excavator is working great and the operator assigned to it was very happy with it.

Next to speak was Code Enforcement Officer Camp. He noted that a resident on South Maple Rd. has requested a special use permit to build additions on both sides of his cottage. This was debated and approved. A resident on Muckland Ave. has requested permission to display a car dealership sign at his residence. The board would have to approve it as that area is listed as Agricultural. This resident will not be selling or repairing vehicles at this location, but needs to display the sign to go into business. It was decided a letter would be drafted clearly defining what would be allowed at the residence, and would be sent to him. This was approved.

ISO Insurance company will be coming to inspect the Code Enforcement office soon and the results of the inspection could affect the towns resident’s insurance costs. It’s never been a problem before.

An annual inspection on the elevator in the Town office building was done, with complaints resulting. Some finish work and repairs need to be completed.

And Mr. Camp has successfully completed Code school for this year.

Deputy Town Clerk Freer reported that tax collection season has come to an end, with 85% of residents being paid up. This is a yearly average, and the County will handle collecting of the other 15%. All figures have been reconciled with the County, and the office will be closed April 19th for good Friday.

On to Old Business. - The Brown/Wadsworth Water District is in progress, The Port Bay Sewer District is moving along with grinding pumps being installed, The Blind Sodus Bay Rd. CDBG project is in the midst of getting permits and lastly, Sexual Harassment training. Everyone working for the Town of Wolcott needs this course. It’s possible that it may need to taught by a trained person, if so, an evening will be picked to rent the Red Creek Conservation Club so everyone can attend at once.

The Website update is still delayed until after tax season.

New business. The turn around where Engersol Drive dead ends needs repair. Supervisor Chatfield requested a survey be done to make sure it’s not actually in the next Township.

It was agreed that Tim Mcgill will serve as Bond Counsel for the Brown/Wadsworth Rd. Water District.

Agreed that Bernard P. Donegan will provide Municipal Advisory Services,

And that Town Attorney Art Williams will provide legal services for the district.

Kocher Surveying will also work on the Water District.

The Town’s old excavator is now on Auction International’s website, final bids need to be accepted within 24 hours of the auction’s ending, so the board approved accepting the winning bid ahead of time. Fall clean-up will be on September 14th, and electronics will be on the 21st.

Mr. Camp suggested that a mailer be sent out to all the Town residents informing them of the clean up dates in an effort to get yards cleaned up before they’re cited. Executive session began at 6:47pm.

by Tom Stoughtenger