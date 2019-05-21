Wolcott Village Board May 14, 2019

The meeting was called to order promptly at 7:00pm by Mayor Henner .

First order of business the board approved the surplus of a bullet proof vest and the sale of the same to the village of Sodus. This vest is no longer needed due to the restructuring of the police force from several part time officers to one full time. The village had previously put up for sale via sealed bid a 1991 Ford tractor and a 2014 Husquvarna mower. Mayor Henner opened the bids and read them aloud to the board. 8 bids came in for the mower with Gary Nearpass having the winning bid. 6 bids came in for the tractor and it went to Stanley Hide.

The ADWQR report concerning the drinking water quality for 2018 was reviewed and approved. Sealed bids for mowing village properties were opened and reviewed, with Grass with Class winning the bid. The March 2019 audit/reconciliation was approved.

The board then approved a 3-year agreement with Spectrotel Phone, which will save the village Approx. $150.00 a month over current cost. Dic Lasher has confirmed the Memorial Day parade, starting at 10:30am and has requested village police coverage. Abstract #012 was approved by the board.

Quotes for building a lean-to extension onto the highway Dept. barn are coming in with RLS Structures winning so far. And quotes for paving Smith St. and Lake Ave. are coming in. The Mayor stated that the village has been working with Finger lakes career center and it’s possible that 2 school kids will be hired over the summer to work in the park and as needed. The Landlord registry and Nuisance laws have returned from audit and will be presented next board meeting after executive review.

Trustee Stewart noted that a village resident has complained of flooding at the intersection of Lake Ave. and West Port Bay Rds. This has been an ongoing problem and will be looked into. She also stated the 2nd grade class will be touring the village on June 6th, and would like to arrange a presentation in the village hall for them.

Trustee Marshall brought up the possible need to remove a tree at the corner of Wright St. and Lake Ave., Bob Crane will see if it needs to go or can stay.

Most paving of village streets will have to wait until the bridge project is done due to traffic flow in and out of the village. Deputy Mayor Smith asked about the village farmers market. It’s a go starting June 6th, Clerk Acker noted that the village Facebook page needs to be updated with the new hours.

Deputy Clerk Norsworthy stated that all water meters in the village have been updated and checked for accuracy, and that the meter for Hickory Square trailer park is in need of repair or replacement. Zoning officer Vezzose noted that there is a huge clean up at the trailer park going on with 4 dumpsters filled and more needed. Trustee Vezzose stated that the Fire Dept. has a boat that hasn’t been in the water for 2 years and should probably be considered for surplus by the village.

The subject of what should be considered active duty in the Fire Dept. was discussed, the board all agreed that the fire chiefs should decide and the bylaws should be reviewed.

The Mayor stated that an electronic sign will be up a week before the bridge project starts, and that he has contacted Rochester Regional Transportation 4 times without a return call trying to arrange transportation for those that live on the other side of the bridge and usually walk into town.

There have been complaints of a tractor trailer being parked on Orchard St. blocking traffic. This is being addressed as a safety hazard and won’t be allowed.

The board went into executive session at 8:23pm.