Wolcott Village Meeting   April 23, 2019

The meeting opened promptly at 7:00pm with the Mayor Henner leading the pledge of allegiance.

First to speak was Paul Harris, representing Atlantic States Legal Foundation.

His presentation was on the Wolcott mill pond and creek, and the watershed at large.

A workshop is scheduled for April 30th at the village hall from 6-8pm and is open to the public. Mr. Harris encouraged residents to attend and present their ideas as to how to improve the waterways in the village. It is preferred that he be contacted ahead of time but not required, and he can be reached at pharris@aslf.org or 315-475-1170. Child care will be available on request.

The reports from the Fire Dept., Police Dept., Highway Dept., Sewer Dept., Water Dept., were presented and accepted into record.

Clerk Acker reminded the Board that the Village Officials meeting is May 8th, and that RSVPs must be in by the 4th.

The village is planning to get new I.D. cards for security and identification purposes.

Resolution 2019-4 concerning BRIDGENY funding was passed.

Past minutes from the March 11th budget workshop, and the April 9th budget, organizational, and regular meetings were approved.

April 29th there will be a meeting on the bridge project with Lead engineer Chris Bayer, and the project will begin June 1st.

The Board and town employees are working out a contingency plan to keep drinking water flowing in case of an issue during the bridge replacement as a watermain runs under it.

The Mayor then opened the floor to the public.

Several residents mentioned drainage problems in the village. This led to a lengthy discussion on methods of improving it. The Mayor stated that its being worked on as much as possible. During flooding last year a ditch that runs under a railroad track plugged and the railroad would not cooperate with the villages pumping it down.

The Mayor then addressed the assembly on the hiring of a new full-time village police officer.

The Mayor has been getting some serious bashing on social media, calls into radio stations, even possibly a local news station. Much misinformation has been spread, if not outright lies.

The Police Chief does the hiring for the police department, not the Mayor. The new full-time hire was from a civil service list as required by civil service law, and he will be on probation as a new employee.

The reason for this change is one full time officer will provide better coverage than a few part time officers that have to work around the schedule of their full-time jobs as the village had been doing for the last few years.

The meeting went into executive session at 8:26pm.

by Tom Stoughtenger