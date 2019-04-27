Wolcott Village Meeting   April 9, 2019

The meeting was called to order promptly at 7:00pm by Mayor Henner and opened with the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag

First order of business the board approved service credit for Jason Allen who is a former part time Police Officer.

Clerk Acker then reminded the Board that the Village of Wolcott and the Village of Red Creek will be hosting the next Village Officials dinner/meeting at the Elks club on May 8th. The cost will be $25.00 per person and dinner will be at 6:30pm. Trustee Stewart requested that all village employees be notified.

The minutes for the board meeting of March 12th, the budget workshop of March 18th, and the minutes from the meeting on March 26th were approved and accepted into record.

Abstract #011 was approved to pay the monthly bills.

Resolution 2019-3 was introduced by Mayor Henner, this resolution deals with the upcoming Mill St. bridge project. It was agreed that the village of Wolcott will cover all costs for the project not covered Federal or State grants. This resolution was passed by the Board.

Facilities Use Requests.

The Wolcott council of churches has requested to use Northup park on May 2nd for the National Day of Prayer, May 4th for the crop walk, and July 26th to August 1st for vacation bible school.

The Presbyterian church has requested the park on June 2nd for the Strawberry festival,

And Cahoon’s Farm has requested use of the fire hall for their end of year party on April 12th.

All requests were approved.

Mayor Henner stated that the Nuisance law and Landlord registry has been reviewed by the Village Attorney and has been edited.

A resident on Cemetery St. is having a problem with water backing up onto his property. This will be looked into.

Trustee Stewart and Daphne Dudas have attended a Watershed Resilience meeting concerning cleaning up the mill pond. There will be an open meeting at the village hall on April 30th to let residents share their thoughts on the project.

The village hall is having new locks installed on all the outside doors by a locksmith.

Surplus equipment ads have been submitted and sealed bids will be accepted and opened at the Board meeting of May 14th.

RG&E is working with the DEC concerning the bridge project. Power and gas lines will have to be relocated.

The Mayor then opened the floor to the public.

A resident asked about trees that had been cut by RG&E, and leaves and brush in ditches.

The Mayor stated that anyone can have the trees that were cut down, and that the highway Dept. is working on the ditches.

Another resident informed the Board of 18 wheelers driving on Wright St., and agreed to photograph the trucks when it was suggested by the Mayor.

Another resident questioned the conditions of sidewalks and potholes in the village. The Mayor explained that there is a reimbursement policy for residents fixing their sidewalks, and there are plans for street repair but the bridge project will cause detouring and delay the repairs.

The Board went into executive session at.8:01pm.