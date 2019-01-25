Wolcott Village Meeting   Jan.  8 & 22, 2019

Board meeting 01-08-2019 - First order of business was new correspondence. Wolcott head librarian Dorothy Patt had sent in a letter suggesting a mill pond beautification project might be included with the bridge project. Mayor Henner explained that the grant money awarded had to be used for the bridge project only, and cleaning up the mill pond would be looked into. Currently a grant is being looked into for mill pond work and it has to be approved through DEC before any work takes place.

Clerk Acker mentioned that Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Norsworthy is out sick and his return date is unknown. Several Board members asked if she needed help and she stated that by working a few extra hours she has been able to keep up with the work load so far.

Town of Wolcott Code Enforcement Officer Camp has been inquiring about maps showing the source of water for the village. This will be addressed.

The court audit for the months of November and December were approved.

A prepayment of $5,437.42 to LaBella engineering concerning their work on the bridge project was approved.

No one is free to attend the Wayne County Officials dinner for January.

The minutes from the Board meeting of December 11th, 2018 were accepted into record. Abstract #008 in the amount of $73,561.05 was approved.

Resolution 2019-1 -- The Village of Wolcott General Election will be held on Tuesday, March 19th, with voting by paper ballot, at the Wolcott Village Hall from 12:00pm to 9:00pm. Registration day has been abolished, therefore only Village residents registered with the Wayne County Board of Elections may vote.

The election terms are as follows, Mayor, 4-year term; Trustees, 4-year Term; Justice, 4-year Term

Resolution 2019-2 -- Bridge NY Agreement. Crane-Hogan structural systems has been awarded the bridge project. Mayor Henner noted that they are one of the top 5 companies in the State for this type of work. Open discussion followed.

Mayor Henner noted that the village crews had done an excellent job on salting the roads during the recent freezing rain storm.

There was discussion on the Town of Huron having a tractor for sale and it was agreed that it should be looked into.

7:28 an executive Board meeting was called, ending the open meeting.

Board Meeting of 01-22-2019

Records from the various departments were accepted into record.

Approval for $618.00 for the fire police to purchase collapsible fire cones, new flashlights and safety vests was requested and approved.

Nick Rizzo, representing the Highway Dept. stated that he and Trustee Marshall had looked at Hurons tractor for sale. It’s a 1996 with a 2006 three-point hitch mower. Very good condition, but the mower will need repair. He also stated that the Governor has mandated an excavation training class for all operators that has to be completed by May 4th, cost $25.00 per person.

Fire Dept. Rep. Lasher reported that the Village siren had to be repaired recently, and in doing so antique furniture and photos had been discovered. He suggested the Wolcott Historical Society might be interested in it. He also noted that the cancer insurance fund is now in place for volunteer fire fighters.

A JCAP grant in the amount of $5450.00 has been approved to update the Judges desks in the court house.

Clerk Acker pointed out that the Board needs to appoint Election Inspectors by February 7th. two inspectors and one alternate, and that the Wayne County Board of Elections can provide training. Open discussion followed.

Mayor Henner stated that only a few companies can make the pre-form casts for the upcoming bridge project and that their back log may influence the speed that the project will advance, and that the level of the pond is being lowered in preparation of the project.

Deputy Clerk Norsworthy noted that only 11 permits to plow snow have been issued and that many more than that have been plowing. It’s a Village ordinance and Village police need to enforce it.

The Village of Wolcott cannot share the map for water supplies due to Homeland security reasons.

Executive session was called at 7:35pm, ending the open meeting.