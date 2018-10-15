Wolcott Village Meeting Oct. 9, 2018

Present at the village board meeting were Mayor Christopher Henner, Trustee Bob Marshall, and Trustee Norma Stewart. Deputy Mayor/Trustee Dan Smith arrived after the meeting had started.

Also present were Clerk/Treasurer Fran Acker, Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Brett Norsworthy, and Code Enforcement Officer Otis Vizzose.

Wolcott Residents Lon Tyler, Allan Gow, Donna Grahm, George Buckalew, Neil Thompson, Bob Skinner, Bonnie Jeff, and Ron Lancy attended the meeting as well.

The meeting started promptly at 7:00pm with the pledge of allegiance to the flag.

The Mayor first called on Allan Gow to speak, who released a barrage of questions on the Mayor.

1st, What was the amount of debt the village had and how did it get there? The Mayor answered the debt amount had built up over time, with work on the sewer plant and the spring plant which is a source of water for the village being the most recent. The exact amount of debt can’t be quoted at this time as the village is going through an audit. Throughout the conversation it was pointed out that Village Clerk Fran had already discussed this subject with him. He also questioned why the auditing hadn’t been put out for bid? It was explained that the cost associated with the audit would be less that $10,000, that the auditors had come highly recommended by the NYS comptrollers office, and that jobs only go out for competitive bid at $20,000 or more.

2nd, Allan asked why village crews had been working on private property? The Mayor explained that it was part of a sidewalk reimbursement program where the village worked in concert with residents who request it to replace damaged sidewalks, the residents later to be partially reimbursed by the grant.

of East Port bay Rd., and why was nothing done about it? The Mayor explained that he knew about the incident and had talked to the driver, who had simply made a wrong turn and couldn’t help it. He also stated the it’s clearly posted on the DOT website that heavy trucks are not allowed inside the village. He also noted that trucks seen breaking ordinance need to be identified so that it can be followed up on. Just complaining doesn’t accomplish anything.

4th, Why are county workers mowing the side of the road? The Mayor explained it’s called an in-kind service and it’s common for the county and townships to help each other.

5th, Why is the village mowing some private property? The Mayor explained that it’s a safety issue for better visibility for drivers.

6th, Why is there a zero amount in the budget for returned check fees? Clerk Fran explained that returned check fees are never budgeted for as they rarely exist.

7th, Allan had questions about the recent decision to waive water and sewer connection charges for new construction and the use of the word “lots” in the report. It was explained the word was not lots of land but lot’s of violations noted in the report.

The board then moved on to new business.

First the monthly court audit was approved.

Invoice #8, and abstract #005 were approved to allow payment to Labella Engineering who will be the lead engineering firm on the Mill street bridge replacement project.

Resolution 2018-2 was passed to allow using funds from special reserves to be used for the fire department to get new equipment. A question was asked if a public hearing was required to use these funds? Answer, no need, the approval vote was done before the fund was set up.

Resolution 2018-3 passed to allow using a JCAP grant to purchase new equipment and furniture for the court room.

Mayor Henner announced that documents to begin the bidding process for the bridge project would begin October 22, ahead of schedule, and the project would start in the spring. He also noted that the grants for the project came up about $250,000 short of the final cost, but that he had been able to get additional funding, $100,000 each from the offices of Senator Helming and Rep. Oaks to ease the financial strain.

After this the floor was open or discussion.

Bonnie Jeff complained of a resident not mowing his lawn on Lake Ave. It’s being addressed. She also complained of heavy trucks and farm equipment. Mayor Henner pointed out there is a horseradish plant on Lake Ave. and that it would be impossible to stop all trucking.

Donna Grahm complained of hedges overhanging into the sidewalk on Draper St. and a bee’s nest on Washington St. near the sidewalk. Both will be addressed.

Several people were concerned with a new Nuisance abatement policy in the works and what would be in it, and questioned whether it was legal and ethical for land lords on the board to be involved in making this policy. Fran assured them legal council would be contacted via NYCOM for clarification.

This policy was put on the agenda for the next meeting at their insistence.

Donna Grahm then brought up an ongoing issue with Pomona Packing and how much water is getting discharged into the sewer system. Mayor Henner stated it’s being addressed, Pomona is cooperating nicely with the village, and there is no mechanical way to measure the discharge currently.

People loitering at the bus stop mentioned previously in a meeting was brought up. The situation has apparently rectified itself, and RTS provided no help.

George Buckalew asked in a dry hydrant could be incorporated into the bridge project. Mayor Henner stated that they’re trying to get 1 or 2 into the plans, that the dam incorporated into the bridge is actually controlled by DEC, and they haven’t inspected it since 1973.

A private executive meeting was called at 8:20, and lasted until 8:47. At the conclusion of the meeting Mayor Henner announced that effective immediately he was resigning as Police Commissioner for personal reasons, and that he was assigning that duty to Deputy Mayor Dan Smith, with Bob Marshal as the new Deputy Commissioner.

The meeting concluded at 8:55.

By Thomas Stoughtenger