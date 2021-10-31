Andrew Cuomo accused of ‘forcible touching,’ faces misdemeanor charge

ALBANY N.Y. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused of forcible touching in connection to a sex crime investigation, according to Albany City Court records.

The incident occurred on December 7, 2020, at the governor’s mansion, the court records say.

The charge Cuomo faces is a misdemeanor, according to the court documents. Albany City Court has issued a criminal summons for Cuomo to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said in a news release Thursday that they’ve been investigating the allegations since August 5, 2021 and “have determined that there was enough probable cause to present evidence to the court.”

The court will now review the evidence and determine “the most appropriate legal pathway moving forward,” the sheriff said.

In early August, an independent New York Attorney General’s office report found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

The nearly five-month investigation involved interviews with 179 people, and a review of more than 74,000 pieces of documents, emails, texts, audio files and pictures.

Cuomo would eventually resign in late August. The Democrat emphatically denied intentionally mistreating women and called the pressure for his ouster politically motivated. But he said that fighting back in this “too hot” political climate would subject the state to months of turmoil.

An aide who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff.

Attorney General Letitia James released a statement following the news of the criminal complaint. Her office did not have the power to charge the governor with any crime.