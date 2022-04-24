Powered by Dark Sky
April 23rd 2022, Saturday
×
Biden announces $800M in new military assistance for Ukraine

by Assoicated Press
April 23, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden on Thursday announced an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, but he also warned Congress will need to approve additional assistance.

The new military assistance package includes much needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and drones for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It builds on roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that Biden had previously approved for Ukraine.

He said that $13.6 billion approved last month by Congress for military and humanitarian assistance was “almost exhausted.”

Russian forces have destroyed much of southeastern port city, which has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting of the war. By Russian estimates, about 2,000 Ukrainian forces remain holed up in a sprawling steel plant, even as Russian forces continue to pound the industrial site and repeatedly issue ultimatums for Ukrainian forces’ surrender.

Russian troops have besieged the port city since the early days of the conflict and largely reduced it to ruins.

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country will send heavy artillery to Ukraine. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Netherlands will send more heavy weapons, including armored vehicles.

A senior U.S. defense official said training of Ukrainian personnel on American 155mm howitzers has begun in a European country outside Ukraine.

Biden on Wednesday lauded U.S. military officials for “exceptional” work arming Ukraine as he gathered the nation’s military brass for their first in-person White House group meeting of his presidency.

Russia’s nearly two-month-old invasion of Ukraine was at the center of wide-ranging talks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and combatant commanders.

Such a gathering was last held in October 2019. Donald Trump was president at the time and was facing a House inquiry that would lead to his first impeachment, which centered on allegations that he withheld military assistance from Ukraine as part of an effort to pressure Zelenskyy to dig up dirt on Biden’s adult son’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Munson, Denise R.

 MACEDON: Denise passed April 19, 2022 after a valiant battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, David; her children, Richard and Virginia; her parents, Daniel and Gemma Colasanti of Syracuse; her sister, Mary Pat (Timothy) Mahar of Baldwinsville; her brother, Daniel (Kimberly) Colasanti of Liverpool; a niece, nephews and many […]

Fowler, Harvey E. “Harv”

CLYDE: Passed away peacefully, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the age of 95.  He was a lifelong resident of Clyde. Survived by his wife of 73 years, Kathryn Butler Fowler, children Patricia, Harvey (Nancy) Jr., Julie (Joe) Mestnik, Mark (Diana). Grandchildren Evelyn (Randy) Rice, Sarah Stanley, Nicholas, Michael and Alex Fowler, Great-grandchildren Aliyah Fowler, Landon […]

