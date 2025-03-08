Indictment outlines charges against 7 people accused of Sam Nordquist’s murder

by Natalie Calzetoni & WHAM Staff

News Partner 13WHAM

Farmington, N.Y. (WHAM) — Authorities released an indictment Wednesday outlining charges against the seven people accused of murder and other crimes for the death of Sam Nordquist, a transgender man who was killed last month while staying in Ontario County.

Authorities said Nordquist, 24, of Oakdale, Minnesota, arrived in the area in September and was staying with Precious Arzuaga, 38, and others at Patty’s Lodge on Routes 5 & 20 in Hopewell.

According to the indictment, the suspects tortured and beat Nordquist between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2.

"Sam was confined," Assistant District Attorney Kelly Wolford said. "He was forced to kneel and stand against a wall. He was physically assaulted. He was sexually assaulted. He was prevented from using his phone. He was denied proper nutrition and hydration. He was fed feces. He was forced to drink urine and chew spit. They physically restrained him. They forced him to obey their commands, treating him like a dog. They covered his face with towels and shirts and fabric. They used duct tape and they poured bleach on him."

Seven people were indicted for Nordquist’s death.

Precious Arzuaga, 38

Kyle Sage, 33

Patrick Goodwin, 30

Emily Motyka, 19

Jennifer Quijano, 30

Kimberly Sochia, 29

Thomas Eaves, 21

Arzuaga is charged with two counts of first-degree coercion. According to the indictment, she "compelled or induced" two children — ages 7 and 12 — to "cause of attempt to cause physical injury" to Nordquist.

"They may have been forced to participate, but their lives are forever changed by what they what they saw and endured in there," Wolford said.

All seven suspects were indicted on charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree conspiracy, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Nordquist’s body was found Feb. 13 in a field in Benton, Yates County.

"He was dumped out on the side of the road in a farmer’s field, wrapped in plastic bags, where they hoped no one would find him," Wolford said.

Arzuaga, Quijano, Sage and Goodwin are also charged with first-degree aggravated sexual abuse. Wolford said under New York State law, that charge requires that a foreign object is used.

All suspects except Eaves are charged with concealment of a human corpse.

Wolford said hate crime charges will not be filed.

"A hate crime would make this charge about Sam’s gender or about Sam’s race, and it’s so much bigger," she said. "To limit us to a hate crime would be an injustice to Sam."

Wolford said the first-degree murder charges are the most significant penalty under New York state law. The charge carries with it the possibility of a sentence of life without parole. Wolford said the charge requires the prosecution to prove the defendants tortured Nordquist because "they enjoyed it."

"I know many will ask the question ‘Why?’" Wolford said. "As I stand here today as a human being, we’ll never know the answer why because what human being could do what happened to Sam?"

Wolford said Nordquist was laid to rest Tuesday in Minnesota. The suspects are expected to be arraigned in Ontario County Court within the next week.

"Sam was beaten, assaulted, sexually abused, starved, held captive," Wolford said. "We cannot make sense of that."