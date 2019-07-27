Powered by Dark Sky
August 18th 2020, Tuesday
New York agency launches online environmental info source

by Assoicated Press
July 27, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) A new website with an interactive map provides access to New York’s outdoor recreation resources and environmental information.

The Department of Environmental Conservation announced its “DECinfo Locator “ map on Wednesday. The interactive map lets people find data about environmental quality of specific sites around the state. Information includes water and air permits, enforcement actions and state Superfund cleanup sites.

Selecting a map feature can bring up links to records for petroleum storage facilities, oil wells or mines.

There’s also information about recreational sites such as fishing access, canoe launches, fire towers, campsites, trails and scenic vistas.

A YouTube video is available to help users explore the site.

