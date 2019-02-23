State & Nation
New York state plans 6 public hearings on 2020 US Census
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) State officials have scheduled a series of public hearings to discuss the upcoming federal Census and how to ensure all New Yorkers are counted.
The state Complete Count Commission, appointed last month, says the first hearing on the 2020 Census will be held March 4 in Rochester.
Census experts and advocates are expected to provide input on how the state can ensure a complete count of its residents.
The commission is joining with state agencies, local governments and nonprofits across the state to gather information how best to engage New Yorkers to participate in the Census.
Other hearings are scheduled for March 11 in the Bronx, March 20 in Loch Sheldrake in Sullivan County, April 12 in Smithtown on Long Island, April 26 in Utica and May 6 in Albany.
