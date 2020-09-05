Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 5th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Nurses on New York's front lines call for minimum staffing ratios

by Assoicated Press
September 5, 2020

By Marina Villeneuve
Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)  Nurses on the front lines of New York's COVID-19 pandemic are calling for the state to enact minimum staffing standards ahead of another wave of infections.

Health care industry leaders, though, warn that passing such a law would saddle facilities with billions of dollars in extra costs they can't afford.

Under legislation now before a legislative committee, the state would for the first time set minimum nurse-to-patient ratios, including a standard of one nurse for every two patients in intensive care units.

California now has such a law. Other states don't. Supporters say the legislation would boost the quality of care, reduce staff burnout and let the state hold health care facilities accountable for inadequate staffing.

Minimum staffing ratios also might have helped last spring, they say, when hospitals and nursing homes in the New York City metropolitan area were overwhelmed with a flood of COVID-19 patients.

“If we had better staffing in place before COVID-19, if we weren't stretched so thin, we would have been able to handle the flex and surge that was required,” said Pat Kane, who leads a union representing nurses statewide.

Health industry groups have long called minimum staffing levels too costly and unnecessary. They say implementing staffing mandates now would be especially damaging, as hospitals face sharp revenue losses.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised in 2018 to set safe staffing levels, which he said was “linked to quality care,” but this month his health department released a report estimating the proposed staffing rules would force nursing homes and hospitals to hire a combined 35,000 nurses, at a cost of around $4 billion.

“During the crisis, the increased costs would have been unbearable, coming on top of the extremely expensive surge costs frontline hospitals incurred,” Greater New York Hospital Association President Kenneth Raske told hospital leaders this month. “Now, in the COVID-19 transition era, when hospitals are fighting for their very survival due to a severe loss of revenue, such a mandate is unthinkable.”

It also is not clear whether staffing mandates would have made any difference in an extraordinary crisis like the one that enveloped the health care system last spring, when hospitals were seeing so many dying patients that they had to bring in refrigerator trucks to handle the bodies.

Simultaneously, many health care workers themselves were falling ill, disrupting regular staffing plans. With help from the state and staffing agencies, hospitals brought in thousands of temporary staff, often people from other states, but it took weeks for the help to arrive.

The state health department report said hospitals need to retain flexibility over staffing, especially during a crisis.

Bea Grause, president of a statewide group representing public and nonprofit hospitals, said the report confirmed long-held concerns about “rigid, statewide government-mandated staffing ratios.”

Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, a Democrat from New York City, called the report “disappointing.”

“It acknowledges that higher levels of staffing saves lives,” he said. “But it doesn't seem to offer any alternative to losing those lives.”

Kane said the report repeats old arguments, ignores potential savings and inflates costs by over $1 billion. She said the state should have interviewed nurses on front lines and examined staffing levels in hard-hit minority communities.

“Everything is such a fight for these nurses,” she said. “It's one thing to say they're heroes and they made the sacrifice. But listen to them, and that will show them you really mean that... Because they dread the idea, they can't imagine going through something like that again.”

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Dobush, Marcia A.

WOLCOTT: Age 74, passed away peacefully at her home on September 1st with her daughters Tatiana and Maya Dobush by her side. After graduating from LeMoyne College and Temple University Marcia was an honored English teacher and mentor to many at Red Creek Central School where she retired. Marcia is predeceased by her parents Veronica […]

Read More
Gobeyn, Rita

SODUS: Rita Gobeyn died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at age 72. She was  born February 2, 1948 to Francis and Dorothy Shampine. She worked at McDonalds in Williamson for 25 years.  She loved spending time with her grandchildren and going shopping. Rita was predeceased by her husband Roger Gobeyn; daughter Amanda Sue Smith; brothers Thomas […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square