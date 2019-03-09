State & Nation
NY Assembly votes to raise smoking, vaping age to 21
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Lawmakers in the New York state Assembly have voted to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21.
The legislation, which passed the Democrat-led chamber on Wednesday, prohibits the sale of tobacco, as well as electronic cigarettes, to anyone under 21.
That’s already the law in seven states and several cities around the country, including New York City.
The measure is backed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and has broad support in the Democrat-controlled state Senate, where it has yet to be scheduled for a vote.
Julie Hart of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network called the measure “common sense” and said it will reduce the number of young people who become addicted.
