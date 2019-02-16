Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 15th 2020, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

NY giving out free tree seedling to prevent soil erosion

by Assoicated Press
February 16, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York state landowners whose property borders rivers and lakes can apply for a bag of free seedlings to prevent soil erosion.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is announcing the “Buffer in a Bag” program on Wednesday.

Landowners with New York state property that borders at least 50 feet of a stream, river, or lake can apply to receive a bag of 25 tree and shrub seedlings for planting along the water’s edge.

The trees are intended to help stabilize banks, decrease erosion, protect water quality and improve wildlife habitat.

Applications are due April 3. Trees will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Tanner, Sylvia I.

ROCHESTER: Sylvia Irene Tanner went Home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born in Sterling, NY, on February 9, 1933, and grew up on a farm in Fair Haven, NY. Sylvia learned how to play the piano when she was young and began playing […]

Read More
Mayes, Marsha B.

NEWARK: Died on September 12, 2020 at her home with her daughter and grandson by her side. Born on October 1, 1941 she was raised in Palmyra with her sister Elaine Mott and her brother Eric Mayes.  Marsha was passionate about animals and nature. She loved nothing more than a cat on her lap while […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square