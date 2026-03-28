NY Legislature introduces bill aiming to bring grocery stores to underserved areas

Senator April N.M. Baskin and Assemblymember Al Stirpe were joined Tuesday by lawmakers, advocates, and stakeholders from across New York to call for the FRESH Communities Act (A8692/S6017) to be included in the final FY2026-27 State Budget.

The legislation – formally known as the Food Retail Establishment Subsidization for Healthy Communities Act – has already been included in the Senate’s One-House Budget proposals, along with $10 million to implement the grants and loan assistance program. Supporters are now urging state leaders to carry the measure across the finish line as budget negotiations continue.

The FRESH Communities Act would provide loans, loan guarantees, interest subsidies, and grants to businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and local development corporations to help retain, expand, or establish grocery stores in underserved areas. By supporting store expansion and new locations, the program aims to improve access to healthy food in both urban and rural areas while also driving job creation and supporting New York’s agricultural economy.

Across the country, the lack of supermarkets offering fresh food choices and the increasing number of food deserts have become growing concerns, especially in low-to-moderate income communities.

News partner News10NBC says multiple neighborhoods in Rochester are considered “food deserts”, meaning there’s a lack of nearby businesses selling healthy and affordable food. That can lead to malnutrition for many local residents.

Eligible stores would be required to participate in New York’s Grown & Certified program, accept SNAP benefits, and hire employees who live within a 20-mile radius, ensuring that investments directly benefit the local community and regional farmers.

Advocates emphasized that expanding access to fresh food can improve public health outcomes, reduce the need for long-distance travel to grocery stores, and create new markets for New York farmers, growers, and food producers.