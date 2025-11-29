NY overhauling driver point system, changes could impact your license and insurance

By Jennifer Lewke

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is overhauling the point system it uses to penalize drivers and the changes could impact you significantly. The new system has already been approved by the state legislature and will likely start being enforced in early 2026.

“Every single conviction will stay in your life longer now and that’s going to have an impact in a variety of ways,” says Aaron Pam, a senior associate at Tully Rinckey.

Right now, if you rack up 11 points within 18 months, you face the potential of having your driver’s license suspended. Under the new system, suspension is possible with 10 points in 24 months.

It’s also going to be easier for drivers to reach that 10-point threshold.

Many violations are increasing in points, for example:

-Speeding up to 10 miles over the limit used to be 3 points, now it’ll be 4

-Using your cell phone while driving is increasing from 5 to 6 points

-Failure to yield to a pedestrian will increase from 3 to 5 points

-Reckless driving will go from 5 to 8 points

“Construction zones are a particular new focus under the new law, even speeding one or two miles an hour over the limit in a construction zone, is an increased amount of points now,” Pam says.

There are also new point-carrying violations, for example:

– Equipment violations will now be 1 point each

– Illegal U-turns will add 2 points

– Obstructing traffic will also be a 2-point violation

– Failure to move over for emergency vehicles now carries a 3-point penalty

That means, even trying to plead down your speeding ticket might still result in points. “Just a ticket alone for a bad tail light comes with points,” Pam explains.

The state DMV says the changes are all about safety and they bring New York’s point system more in line with those of our neighboring states. But it’s also possible the new system will drum up new cash for the state too. “A lot more people are willing to pay larger fines in order to find that zero point plea agreement or in order to make a deal to avoid an 8 point conviction because even one 8 point conviction is going to seriously affect your future,” Pam says. “Your insurance policy can be cancelled, insurance policy and premiums can be increased based on your bad driving record,” he adds.

