September 23rd 2020, Wednesday
NY to invest $1.4M in efforts to fight gambling addiction

by Assoicated Press
May 19, 2018

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York state is investing $1.4 million in efforts to fight gambling addiction.

The state’s Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services announced Tuesday that the funding will go toward campaigns to spread awareness of the signs of problem gambling, as well as treatment and recovery services for those struggling with the disease. Every year the state awards the funding to a provider who administers the money.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, says the funding is intended to help the state strike a balance between offering more gambling options and ensuring there are resources available to help those struggling with addiction or at risk of developing a problem.

Aiken, Maxine Louise

NEWARK/PALMYRA: On Friday, September 18, 2020, Maxine Louise Aiken, cherished mother, adored grandmother and much-loved great grandmother passed away of natural causes. Maxine was born on February 4, 1933, as an only child to Floyd H. Adams and Elsie E. “Pollard” Adams in Grove City PA. She later married her high school sweetheart, John R. […]

DuBois, Ronald E. (Poppi)

LYONS (FAIRVILLE): Ron DuBois passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date in this paper. In memory of Ron please consider donations to any motorcycle club in Wayne County. Ron loved the days of riding his Harley with friends, He loved his baseball and chocolates. […]

