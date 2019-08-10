Powered by Dark Sky
September 1st 2020, Tuesday
×
NY to let schools put cameras on school bus stop arms

by Assoicated Press
August 10, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Schools in New York state can now install cameras on the stop arms of school buses to catch motorists who put students at risk.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the change into law Tuesday. The Democrat says no parents should have to worry about their children’s safety during their rides to school.

State transportation officials estimate that motorists illegally pass stopped school buses tens of thousands of times each day in the state. In 2018, during a one-day crackdown on the problem, police issued more than 850 tickets.

The camera would be on arms that would extend automatically whenever a bus stops. Drivers caught on camera passing a stopped bus would face $250 fines.

Seventy-five local officials wrote to lawmakers earlier this year urging them to pass the measure.

