September 22nd 2020, Tuesday
Report: Farms generated $5.7B for New York economy in 2017

by Assoicated Press
August 31, 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) A new report from New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli finds that farms generated $5.7 billion for the state’s economy in 2017.

The report released Thursday found that milk continues to dominate as the state’s largest single commodity, with $2.5 billion in sales in 2017.

While New York is the nation’s third biggest milk producer based on sales, the state ranks as No. 1 when it comes to yogurt, cottage cheese and sour cream.

According to the report, New York had more than 33,000 farms in 2017 that employed 55,000 people.

DiNapoli, a Democrat, says the numbers highlight the economic importance that agriculture plays in the state.

While total acreage has declined in recent years, net farm income was up 20 percent since 2017.

