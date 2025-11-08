Republican Representative Elise Stefanik announces run for New York governor

Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik officially announced her run for New York governor early Friday morning via a post on x.com.

"Kathy Hochul is the Worst Governor in America. Under her failed leadership, New York is the most unaffordable state in the nation with the highest taxes, highest energy, utilities, rent, and grocery bills. When New Yorkers were looking for leadership from our Governor, she bent the knee to the raging Defund the Police, Tax Hiking Communist causing catastrophe for New York families.

I am running for Governor to make New York affordable and safe FOR ALL."

Stefanik also released a two-and-a-half minute campaign launch video that focuses largely on affordability.

Stefanik, a fierce ally of President Donald Trump, represents a conservative district in upstate New York, and had been considering a run for months.

Earlier this year, Stefanki had indicated that she would announce her decision after the 2025 election. President Trump helped convince GOP Rep. Mike Lawler, who was also considering a run, to stay in the House, helping to clear the way for Stefanik.

Trump had previously picked Stefanik to be his ambassador to the United Nations, but later rescinded the nomination amid concerns over the Republican Party’s narrow majority in the House.

Stekanik was first elected to Congress back in 2014 and recently served as conference chairwoman. She gained notoriety on the national stage as a vocal defender of President Trump during his first impeachment in 2019.

New York GOP Chairman Ed Cox officially endorsed the gubernatorial candidate in a statement early Friday morning.

"Elise Stefanik is a unifier and a party builder with the brains, the guts and the resources to win statewide next year. She has fought for our principles every day of her career, and never backs down. She is the warrior we need to lead the fight against Democrats’ corrupt Albany machine."

Hochul, who is running for her second full term after succeeding former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2021, is already facing a primary challenge from her own lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado.

A spokesperson for Hochul’s campaign referred the Associated Press to a statement from the Democratic Governors Association, which said: “Elise Stefanik has spent her career selling out New Yorkers to Donald Trump — and that is exactly why she is going to lose to Kathy Hochul next November.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.