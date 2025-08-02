Rochester defends sanctuary city status against federal lawsuit

by Daniel Finkelstein

News Partner 13WHAM

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — The fight between the Trump administration and the City of Rochester continues following a controversial encounter between Rochester police officers and federal immigration authorities.

In a court filing Wednesday, state Attorney General Letitia James called for the Justice Department’s lawsuit against the city to be dismissed.

The Justice Department is seeking to get rid of Rochester’s sanctuary policies, arguing they hinder the federal government from carrying out immigration reform and are unconstitutional.

In the court filing, James argues Rochester’s law is constitutional, citing federalism, which says states and their localities have power over the day-to-day public safety of residents within their jurisdiction.

The development came four months after an encounter between Rochester police and federal agents thrust the city into the national spotlight.

City leaders said Rochester police officers likely violated sanctuary policy by assisting border patrol officers during a March 24 traffic stop on Whitney Street.

"We are not to be handcuffing subjects," said Police Chief David Smith. "We are not to be doing pet frisks on subjects, and we are absolutely not going to be detaining them or putting them into our cars."

White House border czar Tom Homan would later visit to speak with the Rochester police union and express support for the officers involved.

"His message was received loud and clear, and it was first and foremost that cops always support other cops," said Geoffrey Wiater, president of the Rochester Police Locust Club.

In a statement, Mayor Malik Evans said he was "gratified" to learn a similar lawsuit against the City of Chicago was dismissed Friday and thank James for filing an amicus brief in defense of Rochester.

"As the City of Rochester completes the briefing of our own motion to dismiss, we are confident that, in our case too, the specious claims of the United States will be dismissed."