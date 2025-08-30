Six Rochester schools placed under state receivership

by 13WHAM - Times News Partner

Rochester, N.Y. — The New York State Education Department is conducting public hearings at six schools in the Rochester City School District who have been ordered into receivership for the 2025-2026 academic year, according to the district.

The meetings will discuss the performance of each school and give an overview of the general construct of receivership, which requires a school by state law to make significant gains in student achievement, the district said.

The six schools are Dr. David and Ruth Anderson Academy School No. 16, James Monroe High School, East Lower School, Edison Career & Technology High School, Henry Hudson School No. 28 and Dr. Iris J. Banister School No. 33.

Community members will have the opportunity to provide feedback and comments at the hearings. A schedule is included below.

School No. 16 — Friday, Aug. 29 at 12 p.m. during the back-to-school bash

James Monroe — Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 4:30 p.m. during the student orientation event

East Lower — Thursday, Sept. 18 at 6:15 p.m. during an open house event

Edison Tech — Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. during a parent town hall meeting

School No. 28 — Thursday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. during an open house event

School No. 33 — Thursday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. during an open house event

The RCSD has more schools under receivership than any other large school district in the state. Buffalo Public Schools has the second most with three. New York City Public Schools and the Syracuse City School District each have two, and the Albany Central School District has one.

According to information posted on the NYSED website:

Other large districts with Schools Under Receivership — 2025-2026 School Year

Albany City School District — Giffen Memorial Elementary School

Buffalo Public Schools — PS 37 Marva J. Daniel Futures Preparatory School, PS 97 Harvey Austin School and PS 131 The Academy School

New York City Public Schools — Brooklyn High School for Leadership and Community Service and New Directions Secondary School

Schenectady City School District — William C. Keane Elementary School

Syracuse City School District — Clary Middle School and Lincoln Middle School