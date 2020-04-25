Some voice frustration with NY closures, call for earlier reopening

by Dan Schrack

13WHAM

Many people are anxiously awaiting the announcement that New York state will begin to ease its restrictions on social distancing.

Some are not waiting so quietly.

Several small business owners say they will be forced to close for good if they are not allowed to open their doors soon.

Approximately 10-15 people gathered late Friday morning to rally at the Liberty Pole in downtown Rochester, calling for the state to get back to business. Those who carried signs wrote phrases such as ‘Enough!’ and ‘We can be open & safe’ while others held American flags.

Most of the people who came down said they just want the same rights of other retailers and businesses that have been deemed essential by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders.

Those same people promised to enforce social distancing guidelines and other safety protocols when their businesses reopen.

“The biggest impact to us is that we are unable to market to new customers,” said John Hutchings, who organized the rally and runs Five Step Fitness. “We are asking for the same right as Walmart in terms of opening our businesses and letting those who choose to come in and take part in our services that we offer.”

Under the executive order issued by Cuomo, businesses deemed non-essential will remain closed until May 15.