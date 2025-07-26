State seeks public’s input on NY’s long-term energy plan

By Ezra Bitterman

Albany Times Union

ALBANY — It’s now the public’s turn to weigh in on New York’s energy future, including environmental goals, rising electricity costs and the impending demand of the massive power requirements for artificial intelligence and chip fab plants.

A panel of state officials unanimously agreed Wednesday to release a draft of a 15 year state energy plan for public comment.

The plan was drafted by the State Energy Planning Board. The board’s 14 members include state agency commissioners, the State University of New York chancellor, leaders of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the Public Service Commission, a representative of Con Edison and the head of the New York Independent System Operator, which manages and ensures the reliability of the state’s power grid.

The draft energy plan is not limited to just electricity projections, and also provided recommendations on public health, transportation and a confluence of related sectors.

“Energy systems are central to quality of life and economic growth, but also a grid that is affordable and reliable and clean,” said Doreen M. Harris, the authority’s president and CEO. “When you look at the plan, it is taking an objective look at how to achieve those various outcomes, each of which has significance with respect to the future of our state.”

Comments on the plan were universally positive at Wednesday’s meeting of the state Energy Planning Board, with agency leaders praising different components of the proposal.

“I’m very grateful for the collaboration that went into this effort to ensure that New York continues to stand up for a strong economy, for affordability and, of course, protecting our environment and our communities that rely on it,” said Amanda Lefton, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Officials also cited the plan as essential to crafting the state’s energy policy in the wake of a measure passed by Republicans in Congress gutting renewable energy tax credits.

“We’re in a federal landscape that’s shifting in previously unimaginable ways, shifts that not only threaten our ability to address climate change and meet our energy needs, but serve to potentially negatively impact the economic wellbeing of the state,” said Rory M. Christian, chair and CEO of the Public Service Commission.

The proposal can be found on the New York Energy Plan website.

There are nine public hearings scheduled on the draft plan in August and September. One of the hearings is scheduled to take place in Albany on Sept. 10. Locations for the hearings haven’t been announced. Members of the public will also be able to submit written testimony until Oct. 6 on the plan’s site.

After the public comment period ends, the panel will vote on an updated plan including public feedback and updated recommendations factoring in the recent Republican spending and tax legislation.